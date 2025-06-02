Farmers in North East Nigeria Voice Fears Over Predicted Drought

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) forecasted a prolonged dry spell of more than 21 days in over 130 Local Government Areas across Northern Nigeria between June and August 2025.

This alarming prediction has sparked concern among farmers, particularly in the North East region, where agriculture is the backbone of the local economy.

Following NiMET’s announcement, The News Chronicle spoke with farmers in the region to hear their thoughts and concerns, on Sunday.

In Maiduguri, Borno State, local farmer Bulama Bukar expressed a mix of resignation and concern. “I’m not surprised by NiMET’s prediction,” he said. “As farmers, it’s important we collaborate with them. Their forecasts can help us avoid losing our crops.”

Bukar recalled how, in 2024, NiMET warned of severe flooding in 30 states, including Borno. “Unfortunately, both the Federal and state governments ignored the warning. In the end, we all saw what happened here in Maiduguri,” he lamented.

He fears a similar outcome if the current drought prediction is not taken seriously. “This drought will definitely affect farmers in the Northeast more than other regions,” he added. “Rainfall here lasts only about three months. That’s why I’ve been urging my fellow farmers to start praying. May Allah intervene and help us.”

He pointed to climate change and environmental degradation as major contributors to the problem. “Global warming, deforestation, and bush burning are all making things worse. Northern Borno is already 80% Sahara Desert. The government must take action, especially against practices like bush burning, to protect our environment and secure rainfall.”

Another farmer, Abubakar Sadiq from Tarmuwa Local Government Area in Yobe State, said he heard the report on the radio and was deeply concerned. “I just started my farming activities recently,” he said. “This kind of severe drought will badly affect us. Honestly, we have no choice but to leave everything in God’s hands.”

Sadiq expressed frustration over the string of disasters affecting the North East. “We’ve been dealing with so many challenges Boko Haram attacks, floods, and now this drought. It’s overwhelming.”

Residents who spoke with The News Chronicle noted that states like Borno, Maiduguri, Adamawa, and Sokoto are among the hottest in Nigeria. “In Maiduguri, our temperatures sometimes reach 45, 46, even 47 degrees Celsius,” one resident said. “If we go over 20 days without rainfall, it could be dangerous for us. We are praying and will continue to pray.”

The impending drought raises serious concerns about food security, livelihoods, and environmental stability in Northern Nigeria.

Farmers and residents alike are calling for urgent action from government authorities, greater public awareness, and support systems to help communities prepare and adapt to the harsh weather conditions forecasted in the coming months.