Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has again pitched tent with Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho in his clamour for Oduduwa Republic.
It would be recalled that Igboho has been in the news following his recent moves to drive Fulani Herdsmen from certain areas of Yoruba land. There are reports of his attempted arrest by the Nigerian security forces.
Reacting to the development, the former minister in a post on Facebook, averred that if anything happens to Igboho, Nigeria will be broken.
“Unfortunately there appears to be a well-orchestrated plan and dastardly plot by some identifiable forces and individuals to eliminate him.
“The attempt to abduct him like a common criminal in the middle of the road whilst he was on his way to a meeting with our reverred father Papa Ayo Adebanjo just a few days ago by security forces is just one pointer, amongst many others, to this.
“They want to silence him at all costs because of what he has been doing, what he believes in and what he stands for.
“This must not be allowed to happen. It must not see the light of day. Those behind it must perish the thought because if it does there will be dire, far-reaching and uncontrollable consequences for our entire nation,” the former minister wrote.
Fani-Kayode warned that “If it does there will be a massive and brutal retaliation and Nigeria will be broken. If it does the quest for Oduduwa Republic will no longer be a peaceful, lawful and constitutional one but it will become a violent and brutal freedom struggle which will lead to an armed struggle and civil war in which millions will die.
“If he is killed those behind him will stop talking and writing and instead they will start targetting the enemy and fighting. No-one will be safe and no-one will escape it”.
He, however, noted that “This is not what I wish for but it is what I see and I pray it never comes to pass. Nevertheless, I see and sense it. I perceive it strongly and it scares and worries me. Igboho is unlike any other hero in Yoruba history. He is special and he is the beloved of the Lord. What he is doing is what God sent him into the world to do. He was carefully crafted and prepared for it.
“Nothing must happen to this great, noble and courageous son of Oduduwa who has captured the hearts and minds of over 60 million Yoruba people from all over the world. He must not be killed,” he wrote.
Remember me