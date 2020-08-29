Fani-Kayode Rates Security Situation In A’Ibom High, Praises Udom’s Initiatives

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, says the security situation in Akwa Ibom State, one of the biggest oil producers in the Niger Delta, is top-notch.

While lauding Governor Udom Emmanuel for fighting to stop cultism in the state and the general peace enjoyed there, he said, ‘’I must also state emphatically that the security situation of the state is top-notch.

‘’Let me openly say that the governor of Akwa Ibom has fought cultism in the state and this had contributed majorly to the peace in the state. It is not the case with many states I’ve been to, I must commend Governor Udom Emmanuel on this.’’

Fani-Kayode who, however, described his visits across the country as a fact-finding assessment meant to evolve strategies that could help solve the country’s challenges, again apologised over the media outburst in Calabar, Cross River State, capital, saying it is an action he regrets.

At a media chat to mark the end of his visit to Akwa Ibom, he said he was very impressed with the strides of Governor Udom in the big oil state, pointing out, ‘’I am not being bankrolled by anyone. If I am being funded for this fact-finding mission, I won’t be able to have a mind of my own.’’

Fani-Kayode who was a presidential spokesperson to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, says the visit is a personal sacrifice which he has no regret undertaking.

According to him, ‘’Akwa Ibom has really impressed me. I want to say this you are blessed to have a governor in the mould of Mr Udom Emmanuel. Governor Udom has attracted massive investments into Akwa Ibom, you can only achieve that if you have an enabling environment. Gov Emmanuel is focused and very disciplined professional.

‘’I have never been to Akwa Ibom before but what I have witnessed since I came in has been mind-blowing. The state is not only very beautiful but truly blessed.’’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain who took a tour of projects located in Akwa Ibom for two days, is holding an impression that Governor Udom has done exceedingly well for the oil state.

Continuing, he said, ‘’the projects I have seen on ground are all world-class and very modern. Today, I’ve been to various parts of Akwa-Ibom and I’m amazed by what I’ve seen in this state.

‘’This is not a question of propaganda it’s a question of infrastructural development and I must say that Akwa-Ibom is blessed to have a governor like Udom Emmanuel.’’

He listed the projects he visited to include the King’s Flour Mill which produces 500 tons of flour, Jubilee Syringe which produces 400m syringes a year, a coconut oil factory that process 300,000 coconuts a day and the Lions Plywood/Timber Factory.

While lauding other projects like the Ibom Air which currently has five aircraft in its fleet, the new International Terminal Building being executed by the state government and the 21 Storey Tower built by the government for multinational companies, Fani-Kayode adds, ‘’the innovations in the health care sector which have led to remodelling and reequipping of over seven new General Hospitals to world-class standards.

‘’These hospitals are furnished with modern equipment from the best producers worldwide. With the containers of the equipment safely in the state, it was possible for the governor, during the COVID-19 lockdown period, to establish a new PSR laboratory and Isolation Centre which have all contributed to making the state less negatively affected by the pandemic.

‘’On the network of roads to open up the state for investments, I am told that across the entire 31 Local Government Areas, no local government is left untouched by at least one major expressway by this administration.

‘’There is a new 18,000 capacity stadium in Eket, from where I was able to also spot a towering ultramodern market in the area.’’

Eket is, however, a fast-evolving town in the state, and home to the American oil giant, ExxonMobil. It is hosting most of Nigeria’s plural ethnic groups because of growing commercial activities in the area.