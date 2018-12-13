Fagbenro-Byron: Activities Of INEC Officials, Security Agents During Elections More Worrisome Than Buhari’s Veto

The Presidential candidate of KOWA Party, Sina Fagbenro-Byron, has introduced a seeming troubling angle to the largely uncertain 2019 polls, alleging that the activities of electoral officials and the security agents are worst than President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

‘’Nigeria has been conducting elections before now and the major sore point has been the conduct of the electoral umpire and the security agencies’’, he said, arguing that if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), that has repeatedly said it is ready for the election will do the needful and manage the elections in line with internationally known best practices, ‘’then we can still run with what we have as the Electoral Act’’.

According to Fagbenro-Byron, ‘’the problem with our nation and especially with our electoral process is management and not laws. The 1993 presidential election, which was widely till now adjudged as the freest and fairest election in this country was not conducted with the improved Electoral Act we are talking about but the electoral body at that time managed the election process well.

‘’What is important at this time is the management of the electoral process by INEC and the conduct of security agencies. If INEC can get things right and security agencies discharge their duties without partisanship and refuse to be pawns in the hands of politicians, then the refusal of President Buhari to sign the new Electoral Bill will become insignificant’’.

The KOWA presidential candidate is insisting that the management of the 2019 general elections by INEC and security agencies in the country is more important than the refusal of President Buhari to assent the new electoral bill sent to him by the National Assembly.

He, however, said it would have been great if President Buhari had assented to the bill, believes that the actions and management of the 2019 electoral process by INEC and security agencies was more important than the signing of the new Electoral Bill.

In the mean time, the party has unveiled her candidates for elective positions in Lagos State. Among them is a veteran actor, Ayo Lijadu who is running for Senate, Lagos East. Tokunboh Akinbiyi, House of Representatives, Kosofe Federal Constituency, Siraj Akinbakin for Mushin State Constituency, Akan Imoh, for Ikeja 2 state constituency and Abang Emenyi for Mainland 2 state constituency.

On restructuring of the country, Fagbenro-Byron posited that his party believes strongly in the restructuring of the country and that his plan of action is predicated on decentralisation of power and responsibilities, resource control and increase in the power of the component states.

According to him, the party also has as part of its plan for the control the much touted state police, adding that it would not just stop there but introduce the concept of community policing into the country.

On the controversial adoption of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the consensus presidential candidate of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Fagbenro-Byron argued that the process that threw up Atiku Abubakar as the coalition presidential candidate was flawed.

‘’It is a fact that Kowa Party belonged to the CUPP coalition and that’s not the only coalition we have been part of. We were part of PACT before we left due to irreconcilable differences and after that, we became a member of CUPP through another coalition.

‘’For the consensus presidential candidate issue, there was a process we agreed on to be followed and that involved filling of forms by the party and presentations by the candidates of all the parties making up the coalition before a selection committee.

‘’Unfortunately, nobody till now can say who the members of the selection committee are and I, as a person was never given an opportunity to make my presentation to the committee. The entire process was not transparent at all. And that is my grouse. We had an understanding on how this is to go but it was never followed’’, he said.

Speaking on the much touted restructuring of the country, Fagbenro-Byron posited that his party believes strongly in the restructuring of the country and that his plan of action is predicated on decentralisation of power and responsibilities, resource control and increase in the power of the component states.