Fact-check: Was US right Over “Unsafe Nigerian Airports” claim?

The US recently claimed that Nigerian airports are generally unsafe.

In response, Captain Alex Bade, the Director General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), explained through Mrs Bimbo Oladeji on May 13 in Abuja that the NSIB disagrees with that view.

While the NSIB admits that some airports face issues like weak perimeter fencing and wildlife entering the runways, he argues these problems are common worldwide.

He also stressed that Nigerian airports are not “completely unsafe” but do need improvements.

This raises the question: is Bade’s reply trying to downplay the real risks?

Based on available information, it seems Bade was more focused on celebrating proliferation of airports in the country while ignoring the truth.

He should take note:

A March 17 Business Day article titled “Inside Lagos airports where racketeering threatens passenger safety” pointed out serious problems.

The piece explained that illegal businesses like ticket scams and fake yellow cards flourish at Nigerian airports.

Despite efforts by airlines and FAAN, these illegal acts still happen regularly.

Security breaches have also led to citizens hiding in aircraft wheels to flee abroad, investigation revealed.

In the recent past, ThisDay published a story titled “Addressing Insecurity at Nigerian Airports,” which revealed people have been stowing away on planes for years.

The article said “weak security makes it easy for people to hide in aircraft parts and escape.”

In December, FIJ NG reported that FAAN’s managing director admitted security officials sometimes accept bribes or returns from beggars targeting travelers.

According to the source, “the boss of FAAN said some security workers give part of their earnings from begging to their supervisors.”

Recently, on April 19, Lindaikeji blog reported that the Nigerian government shut down Enugu Airport.

“The government closed Akanu Ibiam International Airport to fix its runway after safety concerns grew,” the report stated.

It add that, “FAAN confirmed the closure was necessary to prevent accidents.”

ThisDay had highlighted that old airport facilities hinder airlines from expanding.

The newspaper noted that outdated infrastructure blocks airlines from adding new planes or increasing passenger numbers.

Industry experts are irked that Nigerian airports are vulnerable to attacks and security breaches.

They pointed to weak access controls, outdated security tools, poor fencing, and a lack of trained security staff.

Bade won’t like to hear that. But they added that many airports still use old screening equipment, face fencing problems, and lack good surveillance.

They say that this makes key sites easy targets for threats.

What else in “unsafe Nigerian airports?” Some officials admit that many Nigerian airports lack modern security tech. They said poor fences and surveillance leave important facilities at risk.

Bade’s statement seems aimed at saving his position, but security experts say Nigerian airports have weak facilities.

In their opinion, missing fences allow land encroachment and trespassing, raising security risks and disrupting airport operations.

Bade mentioned problems like fencing and wildlife, but also said they are not unique to Nigeria. He noted that countries worldwide face similar issues? So, how come many travel advisories warn against non-essential travel to Nigeria because of high crime, terrorism, and violence risks, “analogue” airports?

Bade’s comments appear to hide the real problems. Many experts agree Nigerian airports are indeed unsafe.

Their security issues come from old equipment, poor fencing, and wildlife hazards.

They also say that managing airports is hard due to financial problems, outdated infrastructure, and safety flaws.

Those who are in the know added that interference from the Aviation Ministry and lack of control make things worse.

“Fixing these issues requires upgrades to infrastructure, better security, stronger management, and more funding,” they highlighted.

Onwumere is Chairman, Advocacy Network On Religious And Cultural Coexistence (ANORACC)