Facebook Launches Avatars Across Sub-Saharan Africa

Facebook has said it had launched Avatars in Africa to give people new ways of expressing themselves online.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Avatars were digital personas that enabled people to engage themselves across Facebook and Messenger in a more personal and dynamic way.

The company, in a statement on Monday, said that people could personalise the Avatar to share a range of emotions and expressions via a digital persona that was unique to them.

According to Facebook, there are many ways one could use the avatar even in comments, stories, messenger and soon, text posts with backgrounds too.

“With so many emotions and expressions to choose from, Avatars let you share your authentic reactions and feelings with family and friends across the app.

” You can customise your Avatar with hairstyles, complexions, outfits, COVID-19 support stickers and more,” it said.

Facebook said to create one’s Avatar, the person should go to Facebook or Messenger comment composer, click on the “smiley” button, and then the sticker tab and also click “Create Your Avatar”.

Commenting, Nunu Ntshingila, Regional Director, Facebook Africa said:

“Facebook is home to some of your most personal content and we want to allow people to share and react to that content in the most personalised way possible.

“We are excited to give people more options to convey their identity on Facebook, allowing them to share in a more personal, light-hearted way, ” Ntshingila said.

The regional director said the avatars include hundreds of global sticker packs and integrations that could also be shared across Facebook and Messenger by setting as profile picture, sharing to news feed and using on gaming profile.

NAN