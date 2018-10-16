Ezekwesili weeps over killing of Aid Worker by insurgents

Former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, on Tuesday broke down

in tears over the killing of a Red Cross health worker, Hauwa Leman, by

Boko Haram insurgent. This happened during a protest by members of the

Bring Back Our Girls group in Abuja.

The group in an unusual manner on Tuesday, October 15, embarked on a

quiet protest to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

While speaking with newsmen, one of the group leaders said: “This is a

different kind of protest, unlike our usual chanting we would be very

quiet. No chanting of any kind and we would be going in threes.”

It was learnt that despite being prevented from gaining access into the

Presidential Villa, the group played an audio clip of the late Hauwa

pleading with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Federal Government and the

ICRC to come to her aide and help rescue her alongside two other nurses

captured by the terrorist on Rann, Borno State.

The new head of the group, Edith Yasin, said: “We knew for 30 days that

there was a threat to murder Hauwa, We knew for 30 days. We have come

here to demand that justice be done. We had 30 days and yet nothing was

done. They carried out their threat without giving her even an extra

day.

“Where is the Nigerian government? Why is it that a particular group of

people will give out such a threat and we allow it to happen without

doing it?”

Speaking to security operatives barricading the group, Yasin lamented

the failure of the Nigerian government to protect the citizens, saying

it is painful that citizens who need all the protection in Nigeria have

been failed.