Former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, on Tuesday broke down
in tears over the killing of a Red Cross health worker, Hauwa Leman, by
Boko Haram insurgent. This happened during a protest by members of the
Bring Back Our Girls group in Abuja.
The group in an unusual manner on Tuesday, October 15, embarked on a
quiet protest to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
While speaking with newsmen, one of the group leaders said: “This is a
different kind of protest, unlike our usual chanting we would be very
quiet. No chanting of any kind and we would be going in threes.”
It was learnt that despite being prevented from gaining access into the
Presidential Villa, the group played an audio clip of the late Hauwa
pleading with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Federal Government and the
ICRC to come to her aide and help rescue her alongside two other nurses
captured by the terrorist on Rann, Borno State.
The new head of the group, Edith Yasin, said: “We knew for 30 days that
there was a threat to murder Hauwa, We knew for 30 days. We have come
here to demand that justice be done. We had 30 days and yet nothing was
done. They carried out their threat without giving her even an extra
day.
“Where is the Nigerian government? Why is it that a particular group of
people will give out such a threat and we allow it to happen without
doing it?”
Speaking to security operatives barricading the group, Yasin lamented
the failure of the Nigerian government to protect the citizens, saying
it is painful that citizens who need all the protection in Nigeria have
been failed.
Ezekwesili weeps over killing of Aid Worker by insurgents
Former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, on Tuesday broke down