Extortion: Abia CP Bans POS Operations in Stations, Urges Discipline Among Officers

The Commissioner of Police, Abia State Command, CP Danladi Isa, has officially prohibited Point-of-Sale (POS) operations within all police premises across the state in a decisive move aimed at reinforcing ethical standards within the police force.

The directive was announced during the Command’s monthly strategic conference held at the Command Headquarters in Umuahia.

CP Danladi cited concerns over potential misuse and the need to maintain professional boundaries within the law enforcement environment.

The high-level meeting brought together Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), Tactical Unit Commanders, and Departmental Heads. The forum served as a platform to review internal processes, enhance operational effectiveness, and promote a policing culture anchored in discipline, transparency, and community collaboration.

The conference featured expert-led sessions, including medical and safety guidelines by ACP Emenike Chinenye, operational ethics and rules of engagement by ACP Alabi Adebowale, and a presentation on strategic public relations and capacity building by the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Maureen Chioma Chinaka.

In his keynote address, CP Danladi commended officers for their ongoing service but issued a strong reminder that higher ranks demand higher responsibility.

“To whom much is given, much is expected,” CP Danladi told the gathering. “Our professional conduct must reflect the public trust bestowed upon us. There will be no tolerance for corruption or unprofessional conduct.”

He further underscored the need for strict adherence to the Nigeria Police Force’s (NPF) Social Media Policy, highlighting the role of digital behavior in shaping public perception. He also reiterated legal requirements surrounding detention practices, emphasizing that suspects in bailable offenses must not be held beyond 24 hours and that individuals in custody who require medical attention must be treated without delay.

In a firm message of accountability, the Commissioner warned that senior officers would be held vicariously liable for the misconduct of their subordinates. “Every leader within the Command must ensure robust supervision and uphold the core values of the Force,” he said.

The prohibition of POS operations within police facilities is a critical move toward curbing unethical practices and strengthening institutional discipline. Coupled with clear directives on leadership responsibility, suspect treatment, and community collaboration, the Abia State Police Command is setting a tone for reform-minded policing. In a national context where police accountability and citizen trust remain pressing concerns, such leadership-driven initiatives are steps in the right direction.

Beyond internal discipline, CP Danladi urged officers to enhance physical security at police formations, safeguard public infrastructure, and deepen engagement with local government leaders and the wider community.

“We must work hand-in-hand with community stakeholders. Policing is most effective when we build trust and cooperation with the people we serve,” he added.