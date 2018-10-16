Executive Order 6: Aggrieved Individuals Advised to go to Court as PDP Seeks Judicial Protection

Following the recent enactment of the Executive Order 6 by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, by placing about 50 prominent Nigerians on a travel ban and their accounts on moratorium and security watch, those aggrieved has been advised to approach the courts of law.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has also voiced its concern over the Order to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, asking for the “immediate protection of the judiciary from the unconstitutional and repressive fascist policies”, of the President.

However, Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), who threw its weight behind the President’s action, urged those who insist that such actions by the government are illegal, unacceptable should approach the court of law.

They opined that it is easier to get whosoever has purloined the nation’s wealth to be made to account for it and prevent him or her from manipulating the state of such looted funds while domiciled here.

The reason is because, Governments have had to enter into bilateral arrangements with countries of destination where these loots are kept and even made away with certain percentage before such amounts or individuals could be repatriated.

Director of CACOL, Debo Adeniran commended the leadership of Muhammadu Buhari for taking advantage of such provisions and enjoin him to judiciously and expeditiously utilize same in a manner that is completely devoid of witch-hunting or any form of undue flagellations, while, constantly, holding our public office holders to account, irrespective of whose ox is gored.

Speaking further on the same Order, the opposition PDP said that the Buhari Presidency has commenced an attack on the

independence of the judiciary, using the instrument of blackmail and

aspersion on its integrity and capacity to effectively and timeously

dispense justice.

In trying to use his Executive Order 6 to determine the process,

procedures and progression of cases in court, the Buhari Presidency was alleged to

directly seek to usurp, commandeer and appropriate the constitutional

powers of the judiciary and then arm-twist the courts and use them as

“slaughterhouses” for opposition members and perceived political

opponents.

They insisted that the recent action of the presidency, was an attempt to suspend sections 6 (6)(b), 36 (5),

(6)(d) and 37 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

While section 6 (6)(b) provides that judicial powers of the court shall

‘extend to all matters between persons, or between government or

authority and to any person in Nigeria, and to all actions and

proceedings relating thereto, for the determination of any question as

to the civil rights and obligations of that person”. Section 36 (6) (d)

provides that, “every person who is charged with a criminal offence

shall be entitled to be given adequate time and facilities for the

preparation of his defense”.

Moreover, Section 36 (5) provides that, “every person who is charged

with a criminal offence shall be presumed to be innocent until he is

proven guilty”.

Furthermore, Section 37 stipulates that ‘the privacy of citizens, their

homes, correspondence, telephone conversation and telegraphic

communications is hereby guaranteed and protected”.

“The travel ban, trailing of citizens and attempt to regulate the

processes of the court is therefore an attempt to short-circuit the

constitutional powers of the judiciary and foist a fascist regime where

the Presidency becomes the investigator, prosecutor and the judge in

determination of trumped-up charges against innocent Nigerians.

“”We therefore urge the Judiciary as the last hope of the common man, to

immediately insulate itself from the evil machination of the All

Progressives Congress (APC), which is now trying to turn the judiciary

into an instrument of oppression against Nigerians”, the party said.