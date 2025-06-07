EXCLUSIVE: Audit Exposes OAU Teaching Hospital’s Failure to Recover over ₦32 Million From HMOs

An audit report by the nation’s auditor-general exclusively obtained by The News Chronicle has uncovered the failure of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH), Ile-Ife, Osun State, to recover a staggering ₦32,250,706.30 owed by thirty-three Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs) as of December 31, 2020.

The document reveals a glaring disregard for established financial protocols, citing a breach of Paragraphs 224(ii) and 224(iii) of the Financial Regulations (FR) 2009, which mandate immediate payment for government services or, where necessary, prompt follow-up using formal reminders and legal steps to ensure recovery.

However, the audit found that the hospital continued to provide services to HMOs despite their growing debt profiles and without evidence of recovery efforts.

“There was no evidence of concrete efforts made by the Hospital to recover the debts,” the report stated, noting further that the persistent delivery of services to indebted HMOs suggests significant lapses in internal financial controls within the institution.

The audit also pointed out that the hospital management failed to respond to the issue during the evaluation process, leaving the findings “valid until the Management implements the recommendations.”

This nonchalance, according to the report, poses serious risks, including the potential loss or diversion of government funds meant for healthcare delivery and institutional development.

Despite the clear stipulations in the Financial Regulations to pursue overdue payments, the audit found no documented proof that the management had issued reminders, initiated legal action, or referred the matter to designated officers for enforcement.

The lack of compliance and accountability raises concerns over the stewardship of public funds within the hospital’s management framework, the report said.

The report recommends that the Chief Medical Director of the hospital be compelled to provide justifications before the Public Accounts Committees of the National Assembly regarding the non-recovery of the ₦32.2 million debt.

It also directs the immediate recovery of the said amount and demands that verifiable evidence of recovery be forwarded to the legislative committees.

Failure to act, the audit warns, should trigger sanctions in line with Paragraphs 3112 and 3129 of the Financial Regulations (FR) 2009, which deal with negligence in the collection of government revenue and gross misconduct, respectively.

The revelation adds to growing concerns over financial accountability in Nigeria’s public health institutions, especially as they continue to grapple with funding challenges, service delivery shortfalls, and public trust deficits.