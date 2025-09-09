Ex-Federal Lawmaker Abdulsalam Passes Away

Former House of Representatives member for Bali/Gassol Federal Constituency in Taraba State, Hon. Abdulsalam Mubarak, has passed away following a brief illness at a hospital in Abuja.

Mubarak, who served as a federal lawmaker from 2015 to 2023 under the All Progressives Congress (APC), fell ill three weeks ago and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment in Abuja.

Despite efforts, he succumbed to his condition, leaving behind a legacy of dedicated leadership.

Musa Khalib, a family source, expressed profound grief while confirming the loss.

“I’m Very Shocked To Announced You, The Demise Of Our Hero, A Political Legend Hon. A.A Gambo Mubarak, Former Member Representing Bali/ Gassol Federal Constituency Abuja, May Allah Forgive His Short Coming.

“Is sad that our family and Taraba state at large will continue to miss his quality of leadership”, he said.

He prayed for Allah’s forgiveness for Mubarak’s shortcomings and strength for those mourning the loss.

In his Facebook page, the former speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Albasu Kunini send his condolence to the family of the late lawmaker.

“Today, Monday, September 8, 2025, brought me the sad and shocking news of the demise of Hon. Gambo Mubarak, a dedicated public servant and former Honourable Member of the Federal House of Representatives for Bali/Gassol Federal Constituency. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. May his legacy live on, and may his soul rest in perfect peace. May God grant his family the strength to bear this irreparable loss, and may we all come together to support one another during this difficult time. May his memory continue to inspire us to work towards the progress and development of Taraba State, especially Taraba Central.

Similarly, Professor Jerome Nyame send his condolence message.

“The news of Honourable Abdulsalam Gambo Mubarak’s passing is truly saddening. As a former Representative (Bali/Gassol), he was deeply passionate about his constituency, working tirelessly to uplift and serve his people. His dedication to public service and commitment to making a difference will be greatly missed.

“May his soul rest in peace, and may his family, friends, and colleagues find strength during this difficult time. His legacy as a passionate advocate for his constituency will live on.

Rest in peace, Honourable Abdulsalam Gambo Mubarak.

The family of Hon. Abdulsalam Gambo Mubarak announces his Janazah (funeral prayer) tomorrow, 1:30pm, immediately after Zuhr at the National Mosque, Abuja. Relatives, friends, and associates are invited to attend. May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus.

Mubarak’s body will be taken to Abuja Central Mosque on Tuesday, where the funeral will take place at 2 p.m. the same day.