Evang. Donald : A Man With The Heart Of The Zarephat Widow 

One of the popular stories in the bible that would give one goosebumps and creates awe in the minds of people is found in 1Kings 17: 18- 16, the story of Elijah and the widow of Zarephath..

Elijah went to Zarephath during a famine, where he met a widow who was about to make a final meal for herself and her son from her meager supply of flour and oil. He asked her for water and bread from the small food. Though a very desperate and sensitive situation that would justify her refusal if she had said no . Instead she obeyed, did what Elijah told her and the effect of such an ungruding obedience, nothing short of abundance, overflow and boundless provision.

I have scanned through the length and bredth of our Christain community, a community that unarguably has a large number of men and women suposedly with call on their lives, just very few would be seen with the genuiness of his heart, the simplicity of his lifestyle, the boundless limit of his generous heart, the rawness of his dominion power, the untiring energy, seeking God’s face and direction in and out of season.

He gives all, holding back nothing once soul winning is concerned. Under the platform of Amazing Fire Global Network Of Ministers (AFGNOM) the craves for souls become a burden he bears daily, travailing like a woman in labor to push out life from dying, depressed and depraved souls.

Recently under AFGNOM he organized a four day International Ministers Fire and Miracle Conference from 27th – 30th of August and a 3 day dry fast–Power Must Change Hand from 31st August to 3rd of September all at Bolingo Experia and Towers Abuja.

The two events weren’t a walk in the park financially and spiritually .The resources expended, all from the depth of his pocket. From the hotel bills, to the food, to the hall and musical equipment were bankrolled by him. It was a case of just find your way to the venue and your comfort in God’s presence very much assured.

Sitting under him for 3 days dry fasting and prayer came with an experience that defiles human explanation. We live in a world that is controlled by two realms. The spiritual and the physical. What happens in the physical is a reflection of a concluded matter in the spiritual realm. It takes a man that doesn’t only have access to the spiritual realm but rather controls it to be able to have rest in life fraught with wickedness.

The situation many Christains are in is one of restlessness. One of oppression, depression and possession. Many out of laxity and compromises created a wide access road for demonic manipulations in their lives.

The challenges many are passing through, the pains and affliction that pull people down by day and the frustration of stagnation and foundational arrows, guns etc sporadically hitting one at every turn making living a careless life of prayerlessnes and fastlessnes one that is very endangering.

Amazing Fire Global Network Of Ministers ( AFGNOM) provides the platform and network for rescue of souls from the dungeon of satanic attacks.

It was a swell moment in the presence of God for 3 days dry fasting. Closed doors opened, chains broken, charms destroyed, destines discovered, prophesies released and the windows of God’s favours and blessings opened.

He has a heart so generous, nothing would be too much for God to leave under his care. His heart already beats for the salvation of souls, nothing is considered too special, to be held back in his craves and passion for souls? yearning for God’s presence.

In the economy of God’s abundance he has found access. He lives for God with his time, talents and treasure. Once God is involved, everything else becomes an ancillary.

Join this end time movement, moving into a life of consecration, prayer and fasting where no flies of demonic challenges thrive and blossom .

Evang. Michael Donald has carved a niche for himself in the economy of God. He controls Godly powers and can release them for healing, deliverance and empowerment in an awestruck manner through Jesus Christ that continues to strengthen him.

*My Testimony*:

For weeks my wife was having terrible heart palpitation. Went for X-ray it was discovered that her heart was having a little muscle growth the reason for the palpitation, breaking of breathing flow and pains around her chest, shoulder and head. She was given a medication to arrest it but it never relieved her of the discomfort.The pains continued. On the 3rd of September the last day of the 3 days dry fasting and prayer during the impartation by Evang. Michael Donald, I prayed as never before for her and other of my intentions. When I got home the following day I laid my hands on her and prayed earnestly for her.

Later in the day, she noticed that the pains had disappeared, the palpitation gone and the irregular breathing pace ceased. All glory to God.

As God answers other of my prayers, my testimony and gratitude to God are assured.

#Jarlathuche@gmail.com