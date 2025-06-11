Europe’s Transfer Window Closes Today: Here’s What’s New

The summer transfer window across Europe will close today after 10 days of activity. However, the transfer window will be in two phases due to the FIFA Club World Cup.

FIFA had earlier allowed teams to begin buying players from June 1, ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, which will commence on June 15. The first phase of the transfer window is expected to close on June 10. The regular transfer window will open on June 16 and close on September 1, 2025.

This development from FIFA is intended to allow the competing sides to register players in advance of the competition. However, to ensure no team gains an unfair advantage, all clubs were permitted to make transfers starting Sunday, June 1.

You might wonder why the window must close for six days, especially as the Club World Cup does not begin until June 15. It comes down to Premier League regulations, which state that the summer window must open “at midnight on the date 12 weeks prior to the date on which it is to conclude.” That date is Monday, June 16, when the window will reopen to allow all clubs to sign players until it closes, 12 weeks later, on Monday, September 1.

There is another interesting change at that point: clubs have agreed for the window to close at 19:00 BST, rather than the traditional 23:00 BST. This change has been introduced to benefit club staff working on transfers, who previously worked late into the night to complete deals.

According to FIFA, the winner of the Club World Cup will receive £97 million. The total prize pool for the tournament stands at £774 million, which will be distributed among all 32 participating clubs. Of this amount, £406 million will be allocated as participation fees. These fees will be determined based on both sporting merit and commercial value, meaning larger, more marketable clubs are likely to receive a bigger share than smaller ones.

The remaining £368 million will be awarded strictly based on performance, with clubs earning more the further they advance in the tournament.

FIFA expects to generate around £200 million in profit from the event. Nonetheless, they have stated that none of this money will go to the organization itself; instead, it will be shared among the clubs worldwide.