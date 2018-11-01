Ethno-Religious Crisis is an Offshoot of Hate Speech, We Must Deal with it – Experts Speak

A seminar on “Combating Hate Speech” was organised by ROGAN (Research on Governance and Nation-building) and UFUK Dialogue held recently at Nile University (NU), Abuja. The Vice-Chancellor of Nile University, Professor Huseyin Sert, welcomed participants and introduced the programme to all. The programme was chaired by Jideofor Adibe (Ph.D), with the CEO of Daily Trust, Mr. Mannir Dan-Ali, an Independent Blogger, Mr. Chris Ngwodo, and the DG Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, as guest speakers.

The participants were members of civil society organisations, public affairs analysts, journalists, bloggers and students. The seminar was declared open by Vice Chancellor, Nile University, Professor (Dr) Hussein Sert.

Hate Speech in Print Media

– By Mr. Mannir Dan-Ali CEO of Daily Trust

In his presentation, he said that hate speeches became more prominent in the country in 2015 elections, where there were tons and tons of hate speeches spout out by the media. Hence, people began to wonder where it will lead if not checked.

He said that an example of the effect of a hate speech could be seen in what happened in Rwanda in the 90s, where some journalists from a radio station were convicted and tried because they promoted the thesis that the other people were less human and less superior and hence, incited the genocide.

He believes that it is similar to what would have occurred in Nigeria as he comments that “To some extent that looks like what was about to happen in Nigeria. The way the Fulani’s were blamed for everything that was happening,” he said.

He added that the danger in condemning a people and saying that they are responsible for all the terrible things happening in a community makes people begin to see them as inhumane and if they are being harmed it is justified in a way.

He added that sometimes hate speeches spring out as a result of the nature of our society, that is to say that Nigeria as a nation is composed of different nationalities and different sets of people who unfortunately tend to think first of themselves as Yoruba or Igbo or Hausa or Ijaw or any of the hundreds of groups that we have.

He said that in Nigeria, why we should worry about what happens in the print media is because of the dichotomy between the print media and the new media (the social media) who are busy posting and sharing messages uncritically without verifying the authenticity or asking themselves vital question before spreading. The social media, where everyone is a publisher, makes it easy to propagate hate speech than the traditional; the print media, the radio houses and Television, magazines, where there are people who check and screen before publishing.

He said that print media organisation’s should avoid write-ups and columnist whose promote hate speeches. All extremist contributors who relate everything they write to something negative and tend to promote a stereotype about a certain group of people in newspapers should be avoided.

“Hate speeches promote hatred within a people and does no good for a community. It leads to constant collision, to misunderstanding and is not good for our country where so many other issues are eating us up such as poverty, unemployment, health, economic development, poor education and many others,” he added.

He concluded by warning against extremism which exists in every society, advising the media to pay more attention to issues that unite us rather than those that divide us.

Between Hate Speech and Freedom of expression: A Blogger’s Perspective

– By Mr. Chris an independent blogger

In his speech, he said that the current crisis of hate speech is an outcome of the convergence of two trends, one being the ancient and one being modern. The ancient trend is what we might call the state it

He said hate speech is not limited to Nigeria, it is a universal phenomenon. When things become difficult during times of social stress, of adversity, change, and transition, a majority scapegoats a minority, whether based on religion, and blame them for their problems of that time. An example can be picked from what happened in South Africa were there’s a record of about 1000 xenophobic attacks.

He blamed democratization of information, proliferation of information technology which boosted freedom of expression, injustice in a plural society, failure of nation building etiquette and lack of civic infrastructure are reasons for hate speech in recent times. He also blamed hate speech on lack of segregated spaces, ethno-regional silos, and socio-cultural inbreeding.

Hate Speech in the Broadcast Media

– By Mr. Osita Okechukwu, Director General, Voice of Nigeria

He warned that consumers of information from the broadcast media should try to filter some of the stories they consume. He also advised worshipers to be careful of some preachers who are good at spreading false information and messages capable of inciting the public.

The rate at which hate speech is crippling the Nigerian society is alarming. This will be our undoing if left unchecked.

Day to day in Nigeria, fake news is been spread via our mobile phones or posted on various social media platforms by a lot of us without verifying its authenticity. Many of us lack the perception to understand the effect of fake news and hate speeches on the people it concerns.

“People make speeches or submissions in the media, which may stir up people’s emotions and cause them to act in a violent and unlawful way. Some post are made on purpose to drag people’s names in the mud.

“Hate speeches keep spreading along religious and ethnic lines and this continues to exacerbate communal and ethnic clashes in our communities.

“Typically, hate speech is any speech that is used to demean persons based on their identifiers such as race, gender, sexuality, ethnicity, and predispose them to acts of violence. Hate speech is punishable by law in Nigeria; therefore, there is a need to understand what hate speech is and also a need to educate yourself about cyber-crimes,” he stated.