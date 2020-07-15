EPL: Chelsea, Leicester and Man. United in a fight to finish for top 4

With a few matches left to conclude the English Premier League, the fight for the third and fourth position on the table is open to Chelsea, Leicester City and Manchester United.

Already, the league has since been won by Liverpool and Manchester City is far from within reach in second place, leaving the three teams, who are separated by just an average of one point, to fight for the remaining two champions league slots.

The competition has been worsened by Monday’s appeal judgement in favour of Manchester City, who had earlier been banned from the champions league over violation of financial fair play rules by the court of arbitration for sports (CAS).

Pundits say, were City to have been banned, it would create a chance for the team in fifth place to take the last slot for champions league.

Meanwhile, earlier on Monday, Manchester United in fifth place, had a chance to take the third position, but failed with a 2-2 draw at home against Southampton.

However, Chelsea consolidated their chances on Tuesday with a lone goal victory over poor Norwich.

As it is, Leicester and Manchester United, both on 59 points, have three matches left while Chelsea on 63 points, has two matches.

Tomorrow Thursday, Leicester will be against Sheffield at home. They will play against Tottenham away on Sunday 19th July and then perhaps the final decider against Manchester United at the King Power Stadium on Sunday 26th July.

Manchester United would square up away to Crystal Palace tomorrow and play at home to West Ham on Wednesday 22nd July.

Chelsea, on the other hand, has a big test away to Liverpool on 22nd July and would host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday 26, July.

Already, Norwich City has been relegated, but Aston Villa and Bournemouth will have to fight their way out of the slim window of relegation.