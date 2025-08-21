spot_img
Environment Minister Explores Partnerships with EMDRRI on Disaster Risk Reduction

Environment
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

Honourable Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbass Lawal
Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal

The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas, has expressed the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening partnerships that promote sustainability, flood management, and disaster risk reduction across Nigeria.

This commitment was highlighted when the Minister hosted the leadership of the Environmental Management, Disaster Risk Reduction Institute (EMDRRI), led by Stephen Ogboli, at the Ministry’s headquarters.

During the meeting, the Minister outlined the Federal Government’s Circular Economy Roadmap, a strategic initiative aimed at reducing environmental degradation, promoting recycling, and fostering sustainable economic growth.

He emphasized that the roadmap will serve as a blueprint for aligning environmental policies with global sustainability goals while driving innovation and job creation.

The engagement also explored areas of collaboration between the Ministry and EMDRRI, particularly in enhancing disaster preparedness, mitigating the impacts of flooding, and building resilient communities vulnerable to climate-related disasters.

In recognition of his contributions to environmental management and policy advancement, the Minister was conferred a Fellowship by the Institute. He described the honor as a motivation to intensify efforts in promoting environmental sustainability and proactive disaster risk management.

Stephen Ogboli commended the Ministry’s proactive approach to addressing environmental challenges and expressed EMDRRI’s readiness to provide technical expertise and collaborative support for ongoing and future initiatives.

The meeting signals a renewed drive for multi-stakeholder collaboration to tackle Nigeria’s pressing environmental issues and to implement adaptive strategies that will protect lives, livelihoods, and ecosystems.

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu
Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

