Enugu Ritual Murders: Native Doctor ‘Husband Material’ Defends Traditionalists, Says Not All Are Killers

A popular native doctor and herbalist, Kenechukwu Ikegbunam, known as Husband Material, has reacted to the recent arrest of a native doctor, Levi Obieze, also known as ‘E de play, e de show,’ over alleged ritual killings.

Obieze, a native of Umuojor village in Isiagu, Enugu State, was declared wanted by the Enugu State Police for alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl.

After the 13-year-old girl was arrested, her story led to the discovery of decomposing bodies, including that of a pregnant woman, in the native doctor’s soakaway pit, sparking outrage and panic in the community.

Obieze, known for his flamboyant display of wealth and social media presence, was captured by an officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, while trying to flee the country with his four wives.

However, a video trending online showed him denying the allegations, accusing the community’s president-general of trying to frame him for something he knows nothing about because of his interest in the community’s traditional leadership stool.

In response to the public backlash and condemnation of traditional practitioners, Ikegbunam firmly rejected the notion that all native doctors are involved in such heinous acts, emphasizing that criminal behavior exists across all religious groups.

He maintained that Obieze’s arrest does not affect traditional religion or its values.

“The truth is, there are bad people in every religion. We’ve seen pastors caught engaging in nefarious acts. It’s not something unique to traditional worshippers,” he said.

Ikegbunam condemned the activities of individuals who masquerade as traditional healers but engage in human sacrifices and other violent rituals, noting that many of them have strayed far from authentic Igbo spirituality.

“Many of these so-called native doctors have imported Indian deities and repackaged them as part of Igbo tradition. What they portray as Ọdịnala is nothing but witchcraft and the activities of human part dealers hiding under the guise of traditional worship,” he declared.

While acknowledging the challenges of regulating traditional religious practices, he stressed that the government could establish basic frameworks to discourage criminal misuse of indigenous spirituality.

He also urged the media to help re-educate the public on the true nature of Ọdịnala and other indigenous belief systems, saying that misconceptions were largely fueled by how traditional practices were portrayed in 80s and 90s Nollywood movies.

Ikegbunam called for responsible media representation of indigenous cultures and clearer public understanding of the line between spiritual practice and criminality.