Enugu indigent women get COVID-1 9 palliatives from Buhari’s wife

Food items, face masks and other palliatives, donated to indigent women in the state by the Wife of the President, Dr. Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, to cushion the adverse effect of the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, has been distributed by the wife of the Governor of Enugu State, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi.

The women who were beneficiaries of the palliatives, were mostly the poorest of the poor, drawn from the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.

Addressing the women during the exercise, Mrs. Ugwuanyi enlightened them on the precautionary measures for the containment of the spread of COVID-19, as adopted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

While reminding them that coronavirus is real and already killing people, the Enugu first lady noted that the virus does not discriminate between the rich and the poor.

“The situation now is one that requires us as mothers to be very careful. Women have a very key role to play in ensuring that our families are not wiped off by this virus. We should also take the message seriously by washing our hands regularly with running water and soap, avoiding touching our faces, wearing face masks always, avoiding crowded places and maintaining social/physical distancing, among others,” she said.

While informing the indigent women that the palliatives were donated to them through her office by Aisha Buhari Foundation, Mrs. Ugwuanyi appreciated the wife of the president for her generosity and commitment to the wellbeing of the women, especially the less privileged and the vulnerable groups.

Speaking at the event, the wife of the Chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Enugu State and Chairman of Udenu LGA, Mrs. Ugochi Onah, expressed deep gratitude to the President’s wife and Mrs. Ugwuanyi for their kind gestures in ameliorating the plight of the less privileged in the society.

“The women who received these palliatives are the poorest of the poor who were carefully selected across the 17 LGAs of the state in line with the vision of the President’s wife and the Enugu State governor’s wife. We believe this will go a long way in ameliorating their sufferings during this pandemic,” Mrs Onah pointed out.