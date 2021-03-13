Enugu Govt Trains 3OO COVID Vaccinators

Enugu – The Enugu State Government has concluded the training of 300 COVID-19 vaccinators following the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccines to the state.
The trainees for the workshop, which is a two-day train-the-trainer arrangement, were drawn from the 17 Local Government Area of the state.
Addressing the trainees in Enugu on Friday, Dr George Ugwu, Executive Secretary of Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ENS-PHCDA), explained that the trainees would further step down the training in their various council areas and wards.
Ugwu said the training was being carried out with the help of the state’s health partners – National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), UNICEF, WHO and others.
According to him, the training became necessary for the vaccinators and health workers to carry everyone along in the council area and ward levels with the right information concerning the COVID-19 vaccines.
The executive secretary said the training would expose the trainees to the seriousness of the assignment of administering the COVID-19 vaccines.
He warned the trainees never to delegate their duty to anyone as the Agency, the state health ministry and community members are watching and if any vaccinator is found wanting, such vaccinator will be sanctioned appropriately.
According to him, they are trained to administer the COVID-19 vaccines and their other health office undertaking under strict observation of the COVID-19 safety protocols.
“The issue of COVID-19 pandemic, including its vaccination, is sensitive and sensational. So, our health workers must follow all laid down procedures in the COVID-19 Vaccination Manuel provided by the Federal Government through the NPHCDA in collaboration with UNICEF, WHO and other partners. They must pass the right message, act in the right way and ensure people around them while they administer the COVID-19 vaccines obey and abide with the COVID-19 safety protocol. The trainees and other health workers should strive to correct misinformation and negative myths against the COVID-19 vaccines in localities,” he said.
Ugwu continued; “The vaccines are cool, safe and secured for all; and NAFDAC, NPHCDA, UNICEF, WHO have endorsed it; while President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo have received it already.’’
Ugwu, lauded Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for supporting the ENS-PHCDA in steps to ensure that the state rolled back COVID-19 in record time and check the spread and death from the pandemic.
“I must commend our health friendly governor, His Excellency, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who not only funds the Agency’s programmes but takes personal interest to know what is happening and what the state should do next.
“Gov. Ugwuanyi has taken time to ensure that step-by-step all that is needed to be done is being done at the appropriate time to make sure everyone in the state is safe and secured from the pandemic,’’ he said.
