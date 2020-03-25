Enugu Govt budgets #330m for strengthening COVID-19 preparedness and response

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi says his administration has released the sum of Three Hundred and Thirty Million Naira for strengthening the Corona Virus Disease Preparedness and Response in the state.

In a broadcast in Enugu, Governor Ugwuanyi said consistent with its commitment to ensuring the provision of healthcare and preservation of the sanctity of human life, his government had in the past week’s taken proactive safety measures to contain the Corona Virus Disease pandemic.

According to him, Out of the sum, One hundred and fifty million naira is dedicated to purchasing of additional Ambulances and Incident vehicles, Personal Protective Equipment, upgrade of State Infectious Diseases Isolation Centre, training of Health Workers, advocacy and public enlightenment.

“The sum of Eighty Million naira is for the restocking of the State Drug Revolving Scheme while the One Hundred Million Naira is budgeted for unforeseen public health challenges,” he explained.

The governor also announced the setting up of a multi-sectoral Rapid Response Team comprising representatives of line Ministries, Departments and Agencies including local and international partners such as Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and the UNICEF.

The governor said given the escalating threat of the Corona Virus pandemic and in consultation with the State Multi-sectoral Rapid Response Team, Security Agencies and other relevant stakeholders, he has ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the State and work from home for all Public Officers/Civil Servants till further notice.

“Those exempted from this order include Health Workers, Forest Guards, Neighborhood Watch Personnel, Water Corporation staff, Waste management operatives, Staff of Enugu State Emergency Management Agency, Firefighters and all those involved in other essential services,” he revealed.

Ugwuanyi directed all local government council chairmen to mobilize their Environmental and Community Health Workers to sustain the ongoing public enlightenment on the protocol for prevention of Corona Virus Disease transmission in our markets and Parks.

“All public places are to observe a high level of hygiene by use of sanitizers and frequent hand washing as earlier advised by Enugu State Ministry of Health. The law enforcement agencies in the State have been directed to enforce strict compliance with the above-stated measures.

“Residents are advised to make provisions for basic needs while we await further advice from the State Multi-sectoral Rapid Response Team. The government will continue to update our people as the need arises.

“Ndi Enugu, while I regret the inconveniences that the above measures will inevitably occasion for our people, I enjoin everyone to make these necessary sacrifices to protect ourselves and the future of our world. It is my conviction that the abiding Grace of the most merciful God will see us through this time,” the governor quipped.