Enugu: Contractors Under Heat As Gov. Ugwuanyi Battles For Re-election

These are not the best of times for contractors handling grassroots development projects in Enugu State, Eastern Nigeria. They under intense pressure to work night and day in a bid to ensure that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who is seeking re-election, delivers on his promises.

Ugwuanyi has accordingly mandated the contractorshandling numerous government projects in the state to ensure that they continue to deliver quality jobs and adhere to the contract completion

period.

Interestingly, the word Enugu is derived from Enu Ugwu which means the top of the hill. Historically, the first European settlers led by a British mining engineer, Albert Kitson, arrived in the area in 1909. In his quest for silver, he discovered coal in the Udi Ridge.

The Colonial Governor of Nigeria then, Frederick Lugard, took a keen interest in the discovery, and by 1914 the first shipment of coal was made to Britain.

However, Governor Ugwuanyi who spoke through his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, when she paid unscheduled visits to some ongoing projects for inspection, reiterated the state government’s unflinching commitment towards providing quality infrastructure for the people of the state to

continue to enjoy more democracy dividends.

The sites inspected include the Ogurute-Mkpamute-Igogoro- Ikpamodo-Okpo-Amaja road and the Ogurute -Umuogbo-Umuopu-Ette road in Igbo-Eze Local Government Area; the Enugu State Waste Management Authority (ESWAMA) dump site road at Ogui, Enugu North Local Government Area.

Others include the Igbo Ano Specialist Hospital; the Agbani District Hospital, Nkanu West L.G.A; Nsukka Magistrate Court building and the erosion control project along Ugwogo Nike –Opi Nsukka road.

Ezeilo, who was accompanied to the project sites by the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Greg Nnaji, an engineer, said the essence of the inspection was to ensure that the contractors lived up to expectation and “deliver these essential amenities to the benefiting communities on record time”.

While receiving the high profile inspectors at Enugu Ezike in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area amid excitement from the electorate, the traditional ruler of UmuomaOkpo autonomous community, Igwe Patrick Okeyi described the on-going infrastructural development in the state under Governor Ugwuanyi as unprecedented.

The royal father, who applauded the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor’s grassroots development initiatives, stated that he has never witnessed such strides being executed in the rural areas to connect adjoining communities, adding that the projects have given the dwellers a sense of belonging.

‘’I have to say that since the creation of this state, I have never seen this type of development. This ongoing road project connects seven communities and links us to Kogi State. The communities are agrarian areas and inaccessible road hinders our efforts in producing food and bringing them to the markets. So, we are grateful to the governor’’.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Igbo-Eze North, Uwakwe Ezeja extolled the governor’s leadership qualities, stressing that his selfless service has impacted positively on the lives of the people of

the area in particular and the state in general.

The council Chairman who was represented by his deputy, Luke Uroko, said: ‘’We are proud of you *governor). You have wiped away our tears. We say thank you and assure you that we shall reciprocate through ourmassive votes in 2019’’.