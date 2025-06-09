Enough Is Enough, Nigeria Should Cease From Being Politicians’ ATM

In any civilized society, politics is considered a noble calling, a platform to serve, to give back, and to advance the collective good of the people. But in Nigeria, the concept of politics has been bastardized to mean something entirely different. It is no longer about leadership, vision, or sacrifice. Instead, it has become a fast lane to personal wealth, fame, and raw power. The unfortunate reality is that Nigeria, for far too long, has been reduced to an ATM (Automated Teller Machine) for politicians, a source of free, unchecked, and often untraceable money.

As we stand at another critical juncture in our democratic journey, specifically as 2027 is around the corner, the question must be asked: “Is politics in Nigeria truly about service or about hustling?”

The reason for the foregoing question cannot be far-fetched as there is this culture of opportunism in Nigeria’s politics which has literally become so thick that it can be sliced with a knife.

The sad truth is, for most of our politicians, the motive behind vying for public office is not born out of passion to uplift their communities or rewrite the narrative of Nigeria’s underdevelopment. It is rooted in the desire to “make it”, to enrich themselves through bloated contracts, kickbacks, constituency projects that never see the light of day, and outrageous allowances that would make any sane person’s head spin.

Our politics has been commercialized beyond imagination. Candidacies are often auctioned to the highest bidder. Electoral victories are not earned based on ideas or merit, but bought through vote-buying, rigging, and thuggery. Many politicians see political office as an investment, and governance becomes the tool for “recouping” that investment, with interest.

At this juncture, it is expedient to ask, “Is occupying a political position, either through election or appointment, an office or opportunity?”

Let us be honest in this context: the average Nigerian politician is not interested in public service. That phrase, “public service”, is now a cloak, a costume they wear during campaigns, only to discard it once sworn in.

Once in office, the game begins. New bulletproof cars are purchased, convoys stretch for miles, foreign trips become routine, and government houses turn into fortresses of luxury. Meanwhile, the roads remain death traps, schools are without roofs, hospitals become mortuaries, and workers go unpaid.

This begs the question: “Are they in office to serve or to steal?” The signs are clear. “How do you explain a local government chairman who drives luxury SUVs while schools under his jurisdiction have no desks?” Or a governor who builds statues and fountains while pensioners die in queues? Or a senator who has never sponsored a meaningful bill yet collects tens of millions monthly as “running costs”?

These are not servants. They are hustlers in high places, particularly as they have turned democratic governance to a looting scheme. In fact, Nigeria is one of the few countries where public office is a direct ticket to instant riches. Most former governors and top officials end up owning private jets, luxury estates abroad, and profitable companies spread across multiple continents. Yet, during their time in office, no groundbreaking policies, projects, or development landmarks can be traced to their tenure.

At this juncture, it is germane to ask, “Why does this keep happening from one political dispensation to another?” The answer to the foregoing question cannot be farfetched as Nigerians, unarguably blinded and dumbed by primordial sentiments have allowed Nigeria to be used as an ATM by political elites.

Even worse, the system is structured to protect them. Agencies that should ensure accountability are toothless. Anti-graft bodies are often politicized, only chasing opposition members. The judiciary, sometimes complicit, serves technicalities instead of justice. And the masses? Many are too hungry or too divided to resist.

In light of the aforementioned facts, it is reasonable to conclude that the true essence of public service has been disregarded by politicians. In fact, governance, by its definition, is supposed to be about the people, their safety, education, healthcare, housing, and future. Political leadership ought to be anchored on vision, empathy, and a deep desire to leave things better than one met them.

History remembers leaders like Nelson Mandela, Lee Kuan Yew, Thomas Sankara, and others, not because they amassed wealth, but because they placed nation above self. That is what service looks like. That is what Nigerian politicians must aspire to become.

A true public servant lives modestly, works tirelessly, and prioritizes results over rhetoric. He or she builds hospitals, not hotels; schools, not shopping malls; roads, not castles.

In fact, the looting must stop. Nigeria cannot continue like this, and citizens must also wake up. But this rot is not just about the politicians. A nation gets the leaders it tolerates. Nigerians must stop celebrating looters because they “brought development to their village.” We must end this dangerous narrative that makes it acceptable to steal public funds as long as some crumbs fall to the people.

If someone robs a bank and shares part of the loot in the neighborhood, it does not make him a philanthropist, it makes him a criminal. Yet, many politicians are hailed for doing exactly this with taxpayers’ money.

The electorate must demand integrity. We must stop voting for bags of rice, cups of garri, or N5,000 handouts. The long-term consequence of selling one’s vote is costlier than any short-term gain. And we must stop expecting our representatives to “settle” us, their job is to serve the country, not to serve as ATM machines to their friends, thugs, and cronies.

At this juncture, it is expedient to pass a message to Nigerian politicians. To every Nigerian politician reading this: Your office is not your inheritance. It is not your birthright. You are a custodian of public trust. That budget you loot belongs to the children in IDP camps, the jobless youth, the expectant mother who dies due to lack of care, and the farmer who cannot access credit.

If you cannot serve selflessly, do not run for office. If your interest is in contracts, cars, and corruption, then you are part of the rot eating this country alive. Politics is not meant to be a hustle, it is a calling. And if you treat it like a hustle, then you are hustling with people’s lives, futures, and destinies.

Without any iota of exaggeration, Nigeria needs a new breed of leaders, those who see governance not as a golden goose to be exploited, but as a responsibility to deliver results. We need leaders who will reform policies, build institutions, enforce accountability, and instill discipline across all sectors.

We need governors who build and maintain infrastructure, not those who hold Thanksgiving parties every year without results. We need lawmakers who legislate with purpose, not those who sleep through sessions. We need ministers who report progress monthly, not those who disappear after confirmation. We need men and women of vision, competence, and character. And we need them now.

Enough is enough. Nigeria should no longer serve as a cash cow for unscrupulous politicians. We can no longer afford to watch a few continue to milk the country dry while the rest suffer. The dream of Nigeria must be reclaimed by the people, for the people.

To our leaders: We are watching. History is watching. Posterity is watching. And above all, God is watching. Governance is not an avenue to enrich yourself. It is not your personal ATM. It is a sacred duty, a trust, and a test of your conscience. The time to reset is now. Let it be known loud and clear: Enough is enough. Nigeria must cease from being politicians’ ATM