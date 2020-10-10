ENDSARS Movement Unveils 10-Point Demand

As part of efforts to drive home its seriousness, the ongoing #EndSARS movement has unveiled a 10-point demand, calling on the Federal Government to immediately scrap the unit.

The Movement, in a statement on Saturday by Human Rights Activist, Segun Awosanya, said “The brutality of the Police Force goes far back to our past; but the current tragic spike in the killings of innocent Nigerians stems from the ill-thought-out repeal of the operating procedures by the IGP on assumption of office two years ago. As we all recall the operating procedures negotiated with the police hierarchy by civil rights campaigners- were put in place to stem the impunity of the killer elite squads — SARS, SACS, SAKS and others operating in the shadows — at least as a stop-gap measure pending the passing of relevant bills, which today have all manifested as Laws in Nigeria.

“However, the EndSARS Movement, as well as other well-meaning Nigerians, has consistently warned about the imminent consequences of allowing the elite killer squads of the Police Force to operate without a discernible command and control structure, a proper channel of reporting and clear hierarchy for discipline. Tragically, the warnings have gone unheeded. The consequences are today the spates of killings that we are currently experiencing across our country, the latest being 92 cases since March 2019 to February 2020 (according to The Cable Index) and several others piling up afterwards.

“When our country is saddled with a Police Force that operates outside the bounds of law, without operational restraints — the culture of impunity, spawned by such inhuman chants of police officers like “I will kill you and Nothing will happen” and “I must kill someone today”, what we get may not only be killer squads that reign supreme but a Police Force that have gone rogue, killing and maiming defenceless citizens as strengthened by the culture of impunity.

“Our lives- the lives of all citizens — matter and we must continue to demand that men and women of the Police Force respect the sanctity of life and the lives of all Nigerians”.

The Movement made the following demands: