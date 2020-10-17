EndSARS: It’s False, We’ve Not Sacked Abayomi Shogunle, Dolapo Badmos – Police

The Police Service Commission, PSC, has debunked report making wave on social media that it has dismissed Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abayomi Shogunle and Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Dolapo Badmos.

A purported list of dismissal of 37 former SARS officials, including Badmos, a former Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, and Shogunle was on social media.

Shogunle was a former head of the Police Public Complaint Unit.

Many were happy that Shogunle and Badmus were purportedly dismissed or demoted by the PSC.

But PSC’s spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, debunked the report, saying it could not be true as the commission had not met.

“The Commission did not sit yesterday and I am not aware of any dismissal. The Commission meets officially before any decision is taken and it has not met,” he said.

Below is the purported list released by foreign policy analyst, Ayo Akanji on his twitter page:

But a top police chief revealed that the news of Badmos’ purported dismissal was fake as she was never a SARS officer.

The top police chief said the report should be disregarded and discarded as it was fake news.