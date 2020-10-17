End SARS protest takes another dimension in Ogun

The End SARS campaign appears to have taken a new shape in Ogun State as residents of Ota, in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area have called on Governor Dapo Abiodun, Senators and the Federal Government to fix their roads.

Ota is the industrial capital of Ogun State, playing host to many industries and businesses.

But, the people of the area have for years decried the deplorable state of roads in the entire Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government, especially the road leading Ota to Agbara, Lagos, Abeokuta and Idiroko.

Residents of the area took advantage of the End SARS protest, calling on the government to rehabilitate their roads.

On Friday, they took to the street with placards bearing various inscriptions like: “#FixOtaroads; “Ota Feeds Nigeria, who is our Senator?” “Dapo do something” and others.

The protesters blocked the roads connecting Lagos to Abeokuta and other parts of the state, as they made known their demands.

As they marched round the city in a peaceful manner, policemen and other security agents were seen in their midst to ensure the protest was not hijacked by miscreants.