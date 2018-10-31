End of Buhari’s Presidency is End of APC – Shehu Sani

The Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will collapse after the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He revealed this while speaking on a national television.

Sani described Buhari as the heart, soul and oxygen – the beginning and the end of the party.

“APC cannot last beyond the political lifespan of President Muhammadu Buhari. Buhari remains the heart, soul and oxygen of the party.

“I don’t think after Buhari, there will be APC again in the sense that everything begins and ends with him,” he stated.

Sani also added that the party has disappointed its members and Nigerians since it took over power. “I believe that APC has in every possible way disappointed not only those who are its members, but it disappointed the country,” the Senator added.

This expression is coming barely two weeks after he decamped from the ruling party to the Peoples’ Redemption Party (PRP).