Emir Sanusi removed in order to secure the culture, tradition and religion of Kano emirate- Kano govt.

The Kano State government said it took the action in order to safeguard the culture, religion and religion of the emirate which had existed for over 1000 years.

Alhaji Mohammed Sanusi II, was removed by the Kano State Executive Council for refusing to abide by instructions given to him by the state government. A week ago the Kano state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission had summoned the Emir to respond to a petition accusing him of selling of lands belonging to the emirate to the tune of N2billion.

The Emir then secured a Restriction Order stopping the Commission from further inviting him for questioning.

Announcing the removal after the council meeting, the Secretary to the Government of the State, Usman Alhaji stated that: “the Emir of Kano with total disrespect of lawful instruction for the Office of the State Governor and other lawful authorities, including his persistent refusal to attend official meetings and programs without any lawful justification which amounts to procrastination”.

Alhaji further stated that Emir Sanusi was found to have breached Part 3, Section 13 of the Kano State Emirate Law 2019.

“If left unchecked, it will destroy the good and established image of Kano state emirate. The removal was reached in order to safeguard the culture, tradition, religion… of the Kano emirate”, he concluded.