Emefiele’s Lawyer Accuses EFCC of Stalling Court-Ordered Forensic Test in Multi-Billion Dollar Fraud Case

Once again embroiled in controversy is former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele, as his legal team claims the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is blocking a court-ordered forensic analysis of a crucial mobile phone.

Reportedly holding an important WhatsApp conversation linked to the $4.5 billion fraud charges against the ex-Apex Bank chairman, the controversial gadget—an iPhone designated “Exhibit E”.

At Tuesday’s hearing in front of Justice Rahman Oshodi at the Ikeja Special Offenses Court, Emefiele’s main lawyer, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), told the court that EFCC agents had stopped the forensic analysis twice, going against the court’s order. He claims that even though the forensic experts representing both sides and the court registrar were present on September 24 and 25, the investigation could not go forward due to EFCC opposition.

Ojo contended that the EFCC’s unwillingness to grant complete iPhone access violated the openness needed for fair trial proceedings. He argued that even after the registrar clarified the order for unlimited access, the defense’s forensic expert was denied the chance for a joint study with the team for the prosecution. Encouraging the court to force EFCC’s compliance will help to prevent planned delay techniques, according to the attorney.

The News Chronicle learned that the legal attorney for the EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), countered these allegations by stating that the defense’s prior forensic investigation was flawed. He said the specialist hired by Emefiele’s team undertook parts of the process online, compromising data veracity, because the expert lacked a verified forensic laboratory. Oyedepo went on to say that automatic syncing or data change could result from any unauthorized access to the gadget, hence compromising the credibility of the evidence.

Justice Oshodi told the prosecution to present its forensic report within 24 hours and ordered both sides to exchange documents electronically to shorten delays. The court adjourned the case until October 8 for further trial.

During an earlier cross-examination in the current hearings, one of Emefiele’s aides, John Adetola, confessed he kept no records of an alleged $400,000. Payments made to his former boss cast more doubt on the testimony presented before the court.