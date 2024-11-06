Ember Month’s Enforcement Operations Not Targeted to Witch-Hunt Motorists – Anambra FRSC Boss

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra State says it will be intensifying enforcement operations across parts of the state in the ember months, but not to rake in revenue or witch-hunt motorists.

It assured that the operations would ensure smooth traffic flow, reduce road traffic crashes, and ensure a safer motoring environment during the ember months across the state.

Anambra FRSC Sector Commander Joyce Alexander disclosed during a press briefing as part of activities to flag off the 2024 Ember Months sensitization campaign.

This year’s ember month’s theme is ‘Speak up against dangerous driving: Crashes kill more passengers than Drivers.’

Alexander identified some of the measures to ensure the free flow of traffic during the period, such as the establishment of mobile courts, transit camps, and towing vehicles to be stationed at strategic towns to remove broken-down vehicles.

She, however, noted that the mobile court was for caution and not for witch-hunting or revenue generation.

She said, “We’re aware commuters coming from different parts of the country access Anambra through the Niger bridge which is always a nightmare.

“As part of our strategies, we’ll be setting up mobile courts at the Onitsha end of the bridge, as well as public enlightenment at the Asaba end.

“The mobile court is neither to witch-hunt motorists nor to generate revenue. It’s simply a cautionary measure for traffic rules violators. We believe that once motorists know sanctions are awaiting them at the bridge, they’ll drive cautiously.

“We’ll also be deploying both our operatives and the special marshals across the state for effective traffic control and enforcement where necessary.

“Again, we’ll have transit camps where our operatives will sleep throughout the period. They’ll be on duty 24 hours in case of obstructions, rescue, or any other form of emergency.

“We’ll also have our towing vehicles stationed at major cities in the state to clear obstructions and 122 toll-free call centers domiciled in Abuja in case of emergency.

“We’ve been working with government and other sister agencies to ensure the roads are free of obstructions before, during, and after the ember months.”

While soliciting cooperation from the motoring public, the FRSC boss advised passengers to speak up against dangerous driving or report such drivers to the nearest FRSC station.

He reminded passengers that their safety lies in their hands and the driver owes them the responsibility of safely taking them to their destinations.

“Instead of insisting you won’t get down from the vehicle since you’ve paid, we appeal that it’s better to lose the money than lose your lives. Better still, report the driver to the nearest road safety station and we’ll find another vehicle for you,” she added.

Some of the month’s activities include mega town hall meetings, motorcades, transit, rest areas, and loading bay advocacy.

