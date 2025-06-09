Embassies in Abuja Face Closure Over Unpaid Ground Rent

Season greetings! In today’s trending news stories;

1. The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has named 34 embassies in Abuja at risk of closure due to unpaid ground rents dating back to 2014, totaling over N3.6 million.

The affected missions include those of Germany, Russia, Turkey, Ghana, and Saudi Arabia. Some embassies have disputed the claims, citing either payment or lack of official notice.

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, had ordered enforcement against thousands of properties with outstanding rents, prompting President Bola Tinubu to grant a 14-day grace period, ending today. Penalties of up to N3 million may apply depending on location.

While some entities like the PDP, FIRS, and NAPTIP have settled their debts following enforcement actions, diplomatic missions argue that international conventions protect their premises from such actions. Analysts warn that mishandling the issue could lead to diplomatic tensions. They urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to manage the matter through bilateral engagement.

2. At the 2025 Ojude Oba Festival held in Ijebu-Ode on June 8, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State stated that his administration will continue to provide opportunities for residents through improved infrastructure, support for education, healthcare, and local businesses.

He described the annual cultural event as an important platform for promoting tourism, economic activity, and youth participation.

This year’s celebration featured traditional attire, horse displays, and parades by over 30 male and female age-grade groups, known as Regbe Regbe.

The Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, was absent for the event and was represented by his wife, Olori Kemi Adetona. Although no official reason was provided, sources within the community attributed his absence to advanced age. A state official confirmed there were no health concerns.

Notable guests included Ondo State Deputy Governor Olayide Adelami (representing Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa), Minister of Culture Hannatu Musawa, former Ogun governors Olusegun Osoba and Gbenga Daniel, as well as Nollywood actors Lateef Adedimeji and Femi Branch.

3. Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House on the Rock Church has denied allegations circulating in a viral video that he pointed a firearm at a content creator.

during a sermon on Sunday, June 8, Adefarasin clarified that he does not own or carry a gun and did not threaten anyone with one.

He attributed the incident to “click baiters” attempting to profit from false claims and described the accusation as both shocking and hurtful.

Referencing Romans 12:19, the pastor expressed his faith in divine justice and stated that the church would not respond to hate speech or misinformation.

4. Immigration officer Prince Ugochukwu Orji has been rewarded with ₦5 million by industrialist and APGA senatorial aspirant Chief Ebuka Onunkwo for arresting a wanted ritual suspect, Ichie Billion, at the Seme Border.

Orji recognized the fugitive from viral photos and apprehended him as he tried to flee to Benin Republic, reportedly resisting multiple bribe offers that reached ₦15 million.

He discreetly detained the suspect and recovered incriminating evidence from his phone.

Onunkwo presented the reward at his Anambra residence and praised Orji’s integrity. He called on the Immigration Service to officially commend him.

5. Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has rejected a fifth lucrative offer from Saudi club Al Hilal, choosing to remain in Europe. Journalist Buchi Laba confirmed Osimhen’s decision on X, stating the forward is uninterested in a Middle East move regardless of the financial incentives.

The 26-year-old Napoli star is reportedly weighing offers from top clubs in Serie A and the Premier League. He is expected to take his time to choose a competitive sporting project that aligns with his ambitions.

Osimhen played a key role in Napoli’s 2022/23 Serie A title and recently contributed to Galatasaray’s domestic double during a loan spell.

6. Cristiano Ronaldo helped Portugal secure a win over Spain on penalties to claim the UEFA Nations League title. The 40-year-old scored the equaliser in the second half before being substituted late in the match. It was his 138th goal for the national team.

Portugal’s left-back Nuno Mendes impressed both in defence and attack, limiting Spain’s Lamine Yamal and contributing a goal.

This victory is the first international trophy for Portugal’s coach Roberto Martinez. His position had been under scrutiny, but the outcome and the team’s performance may strengthen his role heading into the next World Cup.

Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, said winning with the national team remains deeply meaningful to him.

7. Mike Ejeagha, the renowned highlife musician, was buried within 24 hours of his death in accordance with his personal wish, his eldest son Emmanuel Ejeagha confirmed on Sunday.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria, Emmanuel revealed that his 95-year-old father had firmly instructed the family not to embalm him and to lay him to rest immediately after his passing. The burial took place on Saturday at Ejeagha’s country home in Umuagba, Imezi-Owa, Ezeagu Local Government Area, Enugu State.

Family members and community leaders, including Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, were informed and gave their support to fulfilling the late musician’s final request.