Electronic Voting Is A Must For Nigeria- Atiku

Former vice president and presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has expressed concern over the state of Nigerian Democracy. The former president made this known in a statement signed by his Media Officer, Paul Ibe.

Playing host to the leadership of the Inter- Party Advisory Council led Yabagi Sani, the Former vice President stressed that the fight to revive and strengthen the Nigerian Democracy was not a one man fight hence the need for parties to unite and champion a common front for a greater democracy. The statement reads further;

“The Independent National Electoral Commission conducted the worst general election in the country.

Recently again in the off-season election in three states, INEC doubled down on its disregard for the tenets of our democracy.

We all can see how INEC declared a result in Kogi State where the total number of votes cast is higher than the total number of accredited voters in one local government. We cannot have a healthy democracy in an environment where all INEC does is to deliver the ruling party at all cost.

That is also why I will urge you all, to appeal to lawmakers of the various opposition parties in the National Assembly to sponsor legislation that will advance the course of the constitutional and electoral reforms agenda that I shared in my recent press conference.

The issue of electronic voting must be the urgent priority of the National Assembly because countries that are far less advanced as Nigeria are already doing it. Until our elections pass the test of transparency through electronic voting, it will be difficult for INEC to regain its credibility, and our democracy will be the first casualty of such a situation”.

Responding, the president Inter-Party Advisory Council, Yabagi Sani, emphasized that the council decided to pay the former vice president a visit for what he represents.

