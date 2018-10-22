Elections may not hold in 2019 – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that he is uncertain if the

general elections will hold next year. He based his permutation on

recent developments in the country.

Wike stated this while hosting a group of lawyers under the aegis of

Class 84 of the Nigerian Law School at the government house,

Port-Harcourt, the state capital.

He said that the time had come for Nigerians to rise and speak up

against the wrongs being perpetrated in Nigeria.

“The judiciary has been so much intimidated. It is unfortunate that the

Nigerian Bar Association gave out themselves when they saw the

intimidation of the judiciary, instead of them to rise and to say look,

we can’t accept this.

“Today, because of fear and intimidation, it is difficult for any judge

to sit and say I want to write a judgement, it doesn’t matter what will

be.

“Then the security will come and tell you we saw N1million in your

account, come and explain, and the judge will say, instead of this

embarrassment, let me do what they want me to. With the way it is now, I

don’t know whether there will be elections in 2019,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to hold gatherings that will proffer solutions to the

problems bedeviling the country even as elections drew near.