Elections may not hold in 2019 – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that he is uncertain if the
general elections will hold next year. He based his permutation on
recent developments in the country.
Wike stated this while hosting a group of lawyers under the aegis of
Class 84 of the Nigerian Law School at the government house,
Port-Harcourt, the state capital.
He said that the time had come for Nigerians to rise and speak up
against the wrongs being perpetrated in Nigeria.
“The judiciary has been so much intimidated. It is unfortunate that the
Nigerian Bar Association gave out themselves when they saw the
intimidation of the judiciary, instead of them to rise and to say look,
we can’t accept this.
“Today, because of fear and intimidation, it is difficult for any judge
to sit and say I want to write a judgement, it doesn’t matter what will
be.
“Then the security will come and tell you we saw N1million in your
account, come and explain, and the judge will say, instead of this
embarrassment, let me do what they want me to. With the way it is now, I
don’t know whether there will be elections in 2019,” he said.
He urged Nigerians to hold gatherings that will proffer solutions to the
problems bedeviling the country even as elections drew near.