El-Rufai Vows to Challenge Tinubu in 2027

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP), citing irreconcilable differences with the ruling party. He criticized the APC for straying from its founding principles and vowed to mobilize opposition parties to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027. The Presidency and APC dismissed his move, calling it an inordinate ambition doomed to fail. The Kaduna APC also stated that El-Rufai’s defection would not impact the party’s strength, as they remain focused on winning the state for Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani in 2027. Meanwhile, the opposition is divided on El-Rufai’s decision. The Pat Utomi-led NCFront welcomed him, seeing him as a valuable asset in forming a mega opposition coalition, while the PDP argued that he should have joined their party instead of the SDP. El-Rufai has been seen associating with opposition figures like Atiku Abubakar, fueling speculations of an alliance ahead of the next elections.

2. Tony Okocha, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman in Rivers State, has urged Governor Siminalayi Fubara to resign or face impeachment. Okocha criticized Fubara’s invitation to 27 lawmakers for a meeting, calling it a “Greek gift” and questioning the governor’s sincerity after a prolonged political standoff. He accused Fubara of flouting laws, disrespecting President Bola Tinubu’s intervention in the crisis, and leading the state into political instability. Okocha insisted that the governor had committed impeachable offenses and that his continued leadership could worsen tensions in the state.

3. The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Senate, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and others to file their defense in response to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s lawsuit challenging her six-month suspension over misconduct allegations. Justice Obiora Egwuatu issued the order after confirming that all defendants had been served despite their claims otherwise. The court adjourned the case to March 25, 2025, and directed all parties to file their legal documents. Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension, effective March 6, 2025, includes salary and allowance freezes and security withdrawal. The Senate cited violations of its rules, though some lawmakers sought to reduce the penalty to three months. The controversy stems from an altercation with Akpabio over a seat reassignment in the Senate. She later accused him of inappropriate advances during a 2023 visit to his home, leading to a defamation lawsuit. Her suspension has divided opinions; some see it as enforcing Senate discipline, while others believe it suppresses dissent.

4. Justice Yetunde Pinheiro of the Lagos State High Court has adjourned the hearing of a suit filed by reinstated Speaker Mudashiru Obasa to March 17, 2025. Obasa is challenging his removal as Speaker on January 13, 2025, after 35 lawmakers accused him of fraud, abuse of office, and misconduct. The suit names Lagos State House of Assembly members and former Speaker Mojisola Meranda as respondents. At the hearing, the House of Assembly’s counsel, Femi Falana (SAN), requested an adjournment to respond to new affidavits filed by Obasa’s legal team, which contained fresh fraud allegations. Justice Pinheiro ruled that all applications, including those on injunctions and jurisdiction, will be heard together on March 17, 2025. Obasa was reinstated following an intervention by the Lagos APC leadership, but his refusal to withdraw the lawsuit suggests ongoing tensions within the Assembly.

5. Darasimi, the estranged wife of comedian Ijoba Lande, has denied his allegations of infidelity, clarifying that she only sat on Baba Tee’s lap during a ‘Truth or Dare’ game. She stated that their interaction was purely platonic and that Baba Tee was unaware of her marital status until she introduced herself. She explained that the breakup with Ijoba Lande was unrelated to infidelity. Darasimi admitted to drinking several shots of alcohol while others smoked and that Marygold dared Baba Tee to engage in an intimate act with her, but she refused. She insists that apart from sitting on his lap, nothing happened between them.

6. Meanwhile, comedian and activist Mr. Macaroni has sparked debate after refusing to apologize for not greeting Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at a public event. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he reaffirmed his stance, stating that if he met the governor again, he would still not greet him and even ignore his calls. His remarks have drawn mixed reactions—some praise his defiance as a stand against government impunity, while others criticize him for being disrespectful.