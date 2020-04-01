Ekiti, Osun, Oyo Schools Get IITA’s Conservation Clubs 

The Forest Centre of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) has set up 20 new School Conservation Clubs (SCCs) in Western Nigeria.

In addition to the 43 already established, the 20 new clubs are established in primary and secondary schools across Oyo, Osun, and Ekiti states.

The aim is to enrich the nature experience in school children and create a harmonious relationship between them and their natural environment.

Coordinators of the newly established SCCs have already benefitted from training organised by the centre at the Institute’s headquarters.

The purpose of the training themed Training the Trainers was to familiarise the coordinators with the modus operandi of conservation clubs and give insights into innovative ideas that could help the clubs make a meaningful impact.

The training workshop, which was anchored by Forest Center Environmental Education Officer, Ademola Ajayi, had an array of seasoned facilitators from chosen fields.

In her welcome address, Head Administration of the Western Africa Hub, Sylvia Oyinlola, says: “In Nigeria, we have been consuming, we must change the trend and start conserving.”

While delivering his presentation on Biodiversity Conservation, Adewale Awoyemi highlights the benefits of biodiversity to man, encouraging everyone to ensure their continued existence.

The workshop featured Risk management as related to SCCs, jointly presented by Rasheed Fagbenro and Sylvia Oyinlola; Child protection by Derek Smith, Headteacher of IITA International School; An introduction to Environmental education by Anu Akinola from the Nigeria Conservation Foundation; Gardening and nursery tending operations by Olukunle Olasupo; and Waste to wealth (upcycling) by Jumoke Olowookere, CEO of the African Creative Hub.

In his goodwill message, Public Affairs Officer of the US Consulate, Russell Brooks, says: “We are all responsible for the Earth.”

Brooks also expressed his delight in what the Forest Center has done with funds provided, being one of the donors for the project and supported by the Leventis Foundation.