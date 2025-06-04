Eid Kabir: Shun Greed, Embrace Compassion -Cleric Urges Nigerians

The Chief Imam of Lagos State University (LASU), Professor Amidu Sanni, has called on Nigerians to abandon greed and materialism and instead embrace love, compassion, and selflessness as they celebrate the 2025 Eid al-Kabir festival.

Delivering his annual Sallah message on Wednesday, Sanni urged Muslims to reflect on the deeper significance of the occasion and avoid turning it into a display of wealth and excess.

According to the cleric, “Looking back at the genesis of the event which was Prophet Ibrahim’s offer to sacrifice his only son in obedience to Allah and out of a strong hope for Allah’s abiding favours, the world today has almost lost the teleological message of this annual rite.”

He emphasized that Eid Kabir is rooted in the principle of sacrifice and obedience to divine will, stressing the need to reject selfishness and unnecessary material pursuits in order to uphold the true values of the festival.

“We are once more reminded with this festival to sacrifice our greed, excessive materialism, and lack of the spirit of sharing and caring which Islam established as the underlying philosophy for the festival to better humanity,” Sanni stated.

The professor, speaking on behalf of the LASU Muslim Community, extended warm greetings to Muslims in Nigeria and across the globe, urging them to reflect on the spiritual essence of the celebration.

He expressed concern that the celebration is increasingly becoming overshadowed by lavish feasts, competition over the size of sacrificial rams, and extravagant clothing, thereby undermining its intended message.

Sanni reminded worshippers that the true value of the sacrifice does not lie in the physical offerings, saying, “Neither the flesh nor blood of slaughtered rams reaches Allah, but that which reaches Him from faithful was one’s sincere piety (behind your slaughtering of the animals).”

He added that the prescribed method for sharing the sacrificial meat underscores the festival’s objective of strengthening family ties, supporting the poor, and promoting unity and compassion across all social and religious divides.

He warned against actions that contradict the spirit of Eid, including “indulging in acts of disobedience, merry-making with alcoholic beverages using the Sallah meat, unholy assemblies with pomp and pageantry,” noting that such behaviours run contrary to the values and teachings of Islam.