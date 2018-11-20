Eid-el Maulud: APC Urge Muslims To Support Good Governace

As the Muslim Ummah celebrate on the joyous occasion of Eid-el Maulud which marks the birthday of the Holy Prophet Mohammed, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged them to support good governance at all levels of government.

“The occasion calls on Muslims and indeed all Nigerians irrespective of religious affiliations to apply the teachings of Prophet Mohammed which borders on peaceful coexistence, tolerance, justice, charity and piety as we collectively work for the peace, progress and development of our dear country, Nigeria.

“With the official flag off of political campaigns ahead of the 2019 general elections, the APC said that the nation was at a critical juncture where it must make the right choice in who leads us at all level of governance,” the party said.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party said that the citizens must be wary of the empty promises and antics of the same people who oversaw the ruining of the country, and now parade themselves as newly-converted saints with promises of a Nigerian Eldorado.

“Our hat trick victories in the bye-elections conducted last Saturday in Katsina, Bauchi and Kwara states is yet another solid expression of the continued support larger sections of Nigerians have for the Change Agenda of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration.

“We must build on this momentum and support going into the general elections.

“With the launch of the APC manifesto for the 2019 election campaign tagged #NextLevelNigeria, we are now faced with a choice of returning the President Buhari administration which is rebuilding the country in all facets; has broken from our tainted past; chosen accountability over waste; probity over impunity and the people over a self-serving cartel,” the statement reads.