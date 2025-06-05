Eid-El-Kabir: NSCDC Moves To Secure Buhari’s Hometown 

In preparation for the Eid-El-Kabir celebrations, the Katsina State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has dispatched 2,100 operatives across the state to ensure safety and orderliness during and after the festivities.

The State Commandant, Mr. Aminu Datti, revealed this on Thursday in Katsina shortly after a high-level management meeting. He stated that the deployed personnel would not only be responsible for general security but also for safeguarding vital government assets and infrastructure.

According to Datti, the operation will involve a multi-faceted security approach that includes rigorous surveillance, actionable intelligence gathering, community collaboration, and strong coordination with sister agencies.

He offered prayers for continued peace and development in both Katsina and the nation at large, noting the unwavering commitment of the Corps’ Commandant General, Mr. Ahmed Abubakar-Audi.

“The operational order provided strategic deployment of personnel to the Katsina Emir’s palace, Daura Emir’s palace, central mosques in both areas and other praying grounds across the state.

Personnel were also detailed and deployed for Hawan Bariki in all the relevant locations.

Deployments of both covert and overt personnel were also made across the state and in the relevant facilities belonging to governments,” Datti said.

He further instructed heads of units to ensure efficient coordination and effective patrolling to guarantee strong security coverage throughout the celebration period.

Datti urged officers on duty to remain diligent, uphold high standards of conduct, and collaborate with other security outfits.

“Personnel deployed must be very professional and synergize with other security agencies to ensure hitch free Sallah celebration,” the Commandant reiterated.

He also appealed to residents of the state to obey laws and support security efforts, while expressing his hope for a peaceful and joyous Sallah celebration.