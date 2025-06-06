Eid-el-Kabir: CAN Urges Nigerian Leaders to Embrace Sacrifice for National Harmony

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has called on all Nigerians in positions of authority especially political leaders to make extra efforts and sacrifices to secure the country, just as Muslims offer sacrifices in obedience to God during Eid-el-Kabir.

The chairman of the association, Reverend John Joseph Hayab, gave this advice in a message on Thursday night to Muslims as they join others around the world to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

“This season, which honours Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience and willingness to sacrifice for God, reminds us all leaders and citizens alike to show renewed faith, unity, and responsibility towards Nigeria,” he said.

Rev. Hayab urged political leaders to go beyond words and act according to their constitutional duties and moral responsibilities for the good of every Nigerian.

“Our leaders must act to protect the lives and dignity of every citizen,” he said. “The country is weighed down by insecurity, economic hardship, and widespread disillusionment. People are living in fear, and this allows those who threaten peace to act freely.”

He emphasized that it’s no longer enough for the government to simply issue statements or promises it must take real action to restore hope and confidence among Nigerians.

“The government must take urgent steps to fix the problems that have made citizens doubt its commitment to their welfare. Leadership should act boldly so that people no longer have reasons to complain or lose faith,” he added.

Rev. Hayab also encouraged the federal government to take meaningful actions to rebuild public trust and heal the nation.

He called on Nigerians to use the Eid period to pray for peace and unity, and to support the less privileged in the true spirit of the celebration.

Finally, he urged religious and community leaders to promote peaceful coexistence and avoid making statements or taking actions that could worsen national divisions.

He concluded by sending warm greetings and heartfelt wishes to all Muslims celebrating Eid-el-Kabir, wishing them a joyful and spiritually fulfilling celebration.