Eid-el-Kabir 2025: Abuja Ram Traders and Buyers Speak on Naira’s Surprising Stability

In spite of recent months’ economic stress, the Nigerian naira unexpectedly remained firm during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, selling below the N1,600 per dollar threshold on the parallel market.

That fleeting episode of currency calm, as quiet as the night was, enveloped the celebrations, influencing traders’ and buyers’ activities alike during Nigeria’s most important religious celebration.

Ram sellers in Abuja’s busy livestock markets had mixed sentiments. To some, the comparative stability of the naira brought a flicker of hope. Alhaji Sulaiman Musa, a cattle dealer who has been selling rams at the Dei-Dei market for over a decade, said that prices were still high but more stable than their highs earlier this year.

“We expected worse. With the way the dollar has been performing, we thought the prices would be much more steeper going up. But with the exchange rate capping below N1,600, we were able to price our rams nicely,” explained Magaji. He sold fewer than 15 rams this season, fewer than he had sold the previous year.

Another trader, Bello Usman, in Dei-Dei as well, was not hopeful. He noted that even with the stability in the exchange rate, there were rams everywhere, but there were no buyers. “The people are still struggling. Though the naira is not crashing, the majority of buyers had lower budgets. If any, some walked away with lower rams or none at all.”

From the perspective of the buyers, there were mixed emotions: tentative satisfaction and economic disappointments. Halima Olayemi, who works in the civil service in Abuja, had set aside N200,000 for a ram but could not get any for less than N500,000. “I was that with my N200k, I would get a ram, only for them to tell me the smallest at Zuba market is N550k,” she lamented.

On the other hand, tailor Kabiru Ahmed, a father of four, said that even though naira seemed stable, the overall price of commodities like foodstuffs, transportation, and apparel made Eid festivities costly beyond anticipation. “The ram was very expensive, including everything else in the market. It always seems like paying the price of inflation.”

To put this in broader context, Mr. Kelly Oyaluna, an economist at an Abuja consulting firm, explained how the relative calm of the naira played into behaviors both consumer and traders during the holiday period. “The holding below N1,600 to the dollar gave temporary breathing room to importers and local traders alike, especially in markets like meat and grain where prices can spiral quickly. But this does not translate into improved consumer welfare overnight.”

Mr. Kelly also said that although the Central Bank of Nigeria’s actions narrowed the parallel and official exchange rate gap, consumers are far from feeling the full effect. “There is a gradual rekindling of confidence, particularly in agriculture, but income level is still low. So, whereas prices were more stable over this Eid, affordability continues to be a big issue.”.

He further maintained that longer-term assistance would be to implement more wide-ranging adjustments to fight inflation, stabilize the price of energy, and boost domestic production in order to reduce reliance on imports.

On the contrary, Eid-el-Kabir this time around was a voice of guarded optimism. A stronger naira is some relief to consumers and traders alike but not enough to cover the realities of the economic hardships Nigerian families are grappling with. That sentiment, Kely thought thus: “Currency stability is a good start, but what families need now is more spending power.”