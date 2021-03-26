“Egungun Be Careful, Na Express You Dey Go” Femi Adesina Tells Bad Guys

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has issued a strong warning to those who are illegally dealing on drugs in the nation.
In a post on his Facebook page titled “BUBA MARWA AND THE BAD GUYS,” Adesina stated that due to the appointment of Colonel Mohammed Buba Marwa as the head of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) ‘the bad guys are screaming blue murder’.
“Like a scythe going through wheat, he is just reaping a mighty harvest of hard drugs, the couriers, and some of the barons”.
In his words, “the retired military officer is not just chasing and dealing the bad guys a bad hand, he is equally retooling the agency within and outside”.
Adesina said within six weeks of his appointment, “what Marwa has done makes you proud of the President who appointed him, and of the man himself who remains ever a faithful and efficient steward”.
“See strides in only about six weeks: over 60 billion naira worth of hard drug seizures, with the biggest being 233, 000 kg of cannabis in an Edo community. It’s the largest in the history of the agency.
“Seizure of over N30 billion worth of cocaine at Lagos airport, N32 billion worth of cocaine at Tin Can port, 200kg of drugs seized at Lagos, Kano, and Abuja airports, and so on. To top it all, a drug baron, who had been evading arrest for ten years, is now in the net. Impressive”.
On his message to the public, he said “I can only say to those bad guys dealing in drugs and destroying the fabric of society: Egungun be careful, na express you dey go. Shine your eyes well well. Buba Marwa is in town, lest you soon find yourself where you don’t like”.
Remember me