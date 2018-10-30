Effective Ways to Clear Dark Spots

Your face is like your selling point; it’s your main form of identity. Most times it shapes people’s impressions of you, especially if they are meeting you for the first time. This is one of the reasons why skin care is extremely important.

Sometimes these spots make you feel less confident about yourself. The good news is that you can do something about it. Here are some natural remedies that will clear those spots.

Lemon Juice Mask

Lemons have vitamin C that can lighten dark spots. It’s very easy to apply. Squeeze the juice out of a fresh lemon and apply it the affected area with a cotton ball. Allow it to dry and then wash it off with plain water. Continue this every day for at least two weeks to get proper results. If you have sensitive skin, you should dilute the lemon juice with plain water. You can even make the application easier by pouring your mixture into an empty spray bottle. Leave this spray mixture in the fridge and it will serve as a great refreshing face spritz.

Turmeric Mask

Even if you don’t know what turmeric is, you have probably eaten it or cooked with it. Turmeric is what gives curry that orange color. Turmeric has amazing anti-inflammatory properties. It works in treating skin blemishes. For your face, you can simply mix a little turmeric powder with water to form a thick paste and apply. Wait till it dries and wash it off. Apply this mask at least twice a week.

However, turmeric tends to stain everything it comes in contact with, so we advise that you wear rubber gloves or use an old makeup brush to apply the mask. To manage stains, you can apply the mask at night and use an old pillowcase.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera has a lot of healing properties and is a great natural dark spot corrector. To get the benefits of Aloe Vera, you need to make sure you’re using hundred percent organic Aloe Vera.

Aloe Vera is great for healing fresh dark spots or scars. Get an Aloe Vera leaf and slice it open. Extract the transparent gel and apply it directly to the dark spots or patches. Gently massage the gel into your skin with your fingertips. Leave it to dry for about 15 to 20 minutes, then rinse.

Tomato

This works like magic. Tomato possesses powerful lightening properties that can brighten dark spots effectively. Just make sure you are using fresh tomatoes and not processed tomato paste. Gently rub the juice on your face and allow it to sit for 10 minutes. Rinse off with water afterward.

You can mix the tomato juice with baking soda and apply on your face if you wish.

Honey

Raw, natural honey has antioxidant and antibacterial properties. It doesn’t just help clear dark spots, but can be used to treat acne and other skin diseases.

To use honey to clear dark spots or scars, you can simply apply a thin layer of raw, organic honey to the affected area. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes. Massage the skin with wet fingers, using circular motions. Rinse it off with cool water.