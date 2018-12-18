EFCC Witch-hunt Programme Sparks Fresh Concern

The seeming politically inspired witch-hunt programme of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), an anti-graft agency, obviously in favour of the establishment, is causing some serious concerns in business circles.

Niger Delta Indigenous Entrepreneurs Forum, wants the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to urgently reverse the trend, claiming the witch-hunt activities of the EFCC is crippling businesses in the country.

Before now, the Akwa Ibom State Government had last August raised alarm that activities of the anti-graft agency, if not checked will scare away foreign investors from Nigeria. Information and Strategy Commissioner, Charles Udoh, said on August 13, that if the EFCC witch-hunt was allowed to continue, it will work against the growth of the country.

Udoh had alleged that EFCC was being used by the APC-led Federal Government as an attack tool against political opponents, pointing out then that investors will abandon Nigeria due to a feeling of insecurity.

The Akwa Ibom government spokesman said it was the height of ‘’impunity and insensitivity’’ for an agency of the federal government to have frozen the account of a state government without any prior notice or communication, adding, ‘’such would never have occurred if the federal government had any iota of concern about the people of Akwa Ibom, especially the public servants whose means of livelihood they shut’’.

Four months after, the Niger Delta group in a statement in Abuja, is accusing APC leaders from Southern Nigeria of of allegedly masterminding ‘’unnecessary persecution’’ of perceived political foes by the EFCC.

According to them, ‘’the arrest and arraignment of some Nigerian investors who have contributed greatly to the country’s economy over reconcilable bank loans and campaign related funds by the EFCC is a complete mockery to the anti-graft fight’’.

They said it will be wrong for leaders of APC to be indirectly working against the interest of the party and re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, as persons who are willing to support the party are being erroneously persecuted.

National Chairman, Godbless Urhiri, in the statement said they were warning group EFCC resist being used as a tool by persons in APC to fight their enemies and business rivalries within APC and outside the party for personal interest.

Like Akwa Ibom government, the group is also saying that persecuting notable Nigerian investors will scare both foreign and indigenous investors from investing in the country. ‘’President Buhari should ensure that indigenous investors are protected and encouraged’’, the group said.

Continuing, they said, ‘’the obvious witch-hunting activities of perceived enemies witnessed across the country is unacceptable. It is evident that, since the emergence of Adams Oshiomole as the National Chairman of APC, it’s one shenanigans or the other rocking the party and country at large. In retrospect, more people leaving the party than entrants, rife court cases, acrimony, division etc.

‘’The indigenous investors being witch -hunted have gargantuan investments in the country that are supporting the government of President Buhari, providing economic growth and employemet for Nigerians. At this trying time of our country, when government is seeking Nigerians abroad and foreign investors to come and invest in our economy, some politicians are using their position to fight the few businessmen that are creating jobs for jobless Nigerians. This is the highest level of insensitivity.’’

Meanwhile, Acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has been dismissing the allegation that the anti-graft agency is being used to witch-hunt the perceived enemies of President Buhari’s re-election project.

He justifies the activities of the agency by claiming they secured a total of 150 convictions as at last June. To Magu, that proves that EFCC has been working assiduously to nip corruption in the bud in the country.