EFCC seeks legal ground to detain Fayose 2 weeks, releases photos of his porsche houses

The EFCC has obtained a court order from a Federal High court in Abuja

to keep the immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, for two

weeks.

The anti-graft body also released photos of some properties Fayose

allegedly acquired while he as still in office.

Fayose who handed over on Tuesday, arrived the commission’s office in

Abuja on the same day to answer questions on some allegations of fraud.

The outspoken former governor and avid critic of the ruling APC is being

investigated for his alleged role in the $2.1 billion arms procurement

fraud.

He is alleged to have received N1.3 billion from the Former Minister of

State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, which was allegedly used to rig

the 2014 state governorship election in his favour.

A source in the commission said, the court order for his continuous

detention was obtained a day after Fayose submitted himself to the

anti-graft agency.