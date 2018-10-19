EFCC seeks legal ground to detain Fayose 2 weeks, releases photos of his porsche houses

The EFCC has obtained a court order from a Federal High court in Abuja
to keep the immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, for two
weeks.
The anti-graft body also released photos of some properties Fayose
allegedly acquired while he as still in office.
Fayose who handed over on Tuesday, arrived the commission’s office in
Abuja on the same day to answer questions on some allegations of fraud.
The outspoken former governor and avid critic of the ruling APC is being
investigated for his alleged role in the $2.1 billion arms procurement
fraud.
He is alleged to have received N1.3 billion from the Former Minister of
State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, which was allegedly used to rig
the 2014 state governorship election in his favour.
A source in the commission said, the court order for his continuous
detention was obtained a day after Fayose submitted himself to the
anti-graft agency.