EFCC Plotting to Seize Houses to Witch-hunt Me, Fayose Raises Alarm

The former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has said that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in collaboration with the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Ekiti State government has begun another witch hunt against him.

The governor who made this known via his twitter handle on Thursday evening alleged that the EFCC and the Ekiti State government are going about the state sealing innocent houses of people in the state, under the guise that the houses are linked to him.

This action he however described as a wild goose chase and the usual media campaign against him.

According to him, it is only in Nigeria that an anti-graft agency will first go about sealing houses before determining the ownership.

The former Governor is currently standing trial before a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged fraud of N2.2billion, in an 11 count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust, theft and money laundering brought against him and his company, Spotless Limited by the EFCC.

