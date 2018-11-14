EFCC Intercepts N211m Worth of Gold at Lagos Airport

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have intercepted gold worth about N211 million at the Lagos airport following intelligence report.

The consignment weighing about 35kg was intercepted at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos en route Dubai while being illegally transported at the point of departure of a suspect.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the EFCC.

The anti-graft agency said, investigations are ongoing to unravel his accomplice behind the illegal movement of the goods. Meanwhile, the suspect is cooperating with operatives.

It would be recalled that the EFCC also in March 2017 intercepted bags containing a total of N49 million being illegally transported out of the country through the Kaduna International Airport.