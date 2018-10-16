EFCC, I’m here – Fayose

The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has arrived the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Wuse 2, Abuja saying he is ready for their investigation.

The influential, outspoken politician had tweeted that he was on his way to the anti-graft agency’s office to submit himself as promised.

“In few minutes, I will be at the EFCC old office, Wuse 2, Abuja. I am a man who stands by his words and I hope that after today, those President Buhari’s men accused of corruption will be bold enough to submit themselves to @officialEFCC,” he had tweeted earlier.

Fayose, whose tenure expired Tuesday, is under investigation for allegedly receiving N1.3bn from the Office of the National Security Adviser through the then Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikiro.