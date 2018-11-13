EFCC Boss, Magu Shuns Question on Ganduje’s Bribery Allegation

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, on Monday refused to answer questions on whether the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, was on a probe.

Magu had welcomed newsmen for a press conference in celebration of his third year in office.

The acting EFCC manager had reeled out the accomplishments of the anti-graft agency in the last three years including a large number of convictions and recoveries.

However, during the question and answer session, Magu was asked to confirm if the EFCC was investigating Ganduje who was allegedly caught on camera collecting kickbacks from contractors.

“Next question please,” he urged on.

The Kano State House of Assembly had begun investigations into the matter but was stopped by a court from going further.

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), had said the Kano Assembly was not competent to probe the governor, adding that only an anti-graft agency like the EFCC could do so.