EFCC Arraigns Surety over Absence of Fraud Suspect

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arraigned one Hassana Idris Danjuma, before Justice Salisu Garuba of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT High Court, Maitama, on a one-count charge bordering on obstruction of justice.

Danjuma had in August 2017 stood in as surety for one Emeje Shehu Aminu who was being investigated by the EFCC for issuance of dud cheque and for allegedly obtaining money by false pretence. She had undertaken to produce the suspect when requested by the EFCC at any point in time in the course of investigations.

However, since Aminu was released to her on bond, the suspect failed to report, and remained incommunicado. All efforts to locate him proved abortive, thus hampering the progress of investigation and prosecution of the suspect.

Invariably, the EFCC charged Danjuma to court, as her inability to produce Aminu for prosecution, amounted to an act of obstructing the course of justice.

The charge reads: “That you Hassana Idris Danjuma on or about 4th day of August, 2017, within the jurisdiction of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, did wilfully obstruct the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in exercise of its power to prosecute one Emeje Shehu Aminu by entering a bond for the sum of N6,000,000 (Six Million Naira) to produce him before the Commission on every date that he may be required to be produced, till the case against him is finally disposed of; and failing to do so when called upon by the Commission, you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 38(2) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004 and punishable under section 38(2)(b) of the same Act.”

Danjuma pleaded “not guilty” to the charge.

Counsel to the defendant, Emmanuel Okani, told the court that a motion dated October 2, 2018 and filed on October 4, 2018 was before the Court.

“The motion is brought pursuant to Section 162,163,165 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 and Section 35 and 36 of the Constitution,” he said and prayed the Court to grant his client bail on liberal terms.

Justice Garuba, thereafter, admitted Danjuma to bail in the sum of N1million, and one surety in like sum. She was also ordered to deposit her international passport with the Court.

The matter has been adjourned to November 26, 2018 for hearing.