Education Key to Combating Insecurity in North East Nigeria  -MNJTF Commander

The Force Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Major General Godwin Michael Mutkut, has emphasized the importance of education in addressing security challenges in Nigeria’s North East.

Speaking on Monday during the commissioning of 270 classroom chairs donated by the African Union (AU), the Commander noted that education plays a vital role in reducing the recruitment of uneducated youth by terrorist groups like Boko Haram.

Major General Mutkut, who was represented by Brigadier General Suleiman Ahmed, Commander of the 19 Brigade, expressed gratitude to the AU for donating the high quality chairs to Cross Kauwa Primary and Secondary School.

He stated that providing better educational opportunities for children is essential for building a brighter future and a society that can resist extremist ideologies.

According to a press release signed by the Chief Military Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, General Mutkut also appreciated the support of the European Union for helping renovate a classroom block and supplying the 270 desks.

He further urged members of the community in Sector 3 to continue supporting and cooperating with the troops, saying, “Together, we can achieve lasting peace in the North East.”

Dr. Idam Christiana, team leader of the AU Mission Support Team, reaffirmed the AU’s commitment to supporting the MNJTF. She said the initiative aligns with the goals of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) in the fight against Boko Haram.

“Our partnership with local communities through impactful projects is essential for fostering a sustainable environment for peace and development,” she said.