Edo State APC Legislative Primaries Gets New Committee

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed a new committee to oversee the Edo state legislative primaries.

The party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena condemned the unauthorized primaries held in Edo State into the Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly.

The party’s national leadership said that the exercise conducted by unauthorized persons in collaboration with the Party’s Edo State Working Committee was declared null and void.

A primary election committee under the chairmanship of Hajia Farida Odangi Suleiman will be in Edo state on Thursday to conduct the primaries into the Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly.

The Committee is expected to make available the list of aspirants screened for the exercise and will conduct a transparent primary election in accordance with the guidelines and constitution of the APC.

Party members in Edo state were enjoyed to cooperate with the Committee to ensure an orderly, peaceful, transparent and credible exercise.